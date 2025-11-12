Trikke Professional Mobility to Showcase Patrol and Cargo Solutions at IAAPA Expo 2025

Mobility staff patrol resort grounds on Trikke Positron vehicles, ensuring rapid response and efficient coverage. The Trikke Cargo System with trailer enables efficient, zero-emission transport of goods and supplies across resort and theme park grounds.

Redefining Mobility and Logistics for Resorts, Campuses, and Entertainment Venues

Our three-wheel vehicles give security and operations teams greater visibility, agility, and service capability, while the cargo model adds efficient, lightweight logistics across venues.” — Gildo Beleski, CEO

BUELLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trikke Professional Mobility, the leading innovator in three-wheel electric patrol vehicles, will exhibit its latest fleet solutions for security and logistics at the 2025 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo, November 18–21 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida (Outdoor Exhibits — Booth# 7210 — Outdoor Lot).

The spotlight will be on the Trikke Positron—redefining mobility in resorts, theme parks, universities, campuses and large venues—and the complementary Trikke Cargo System, which enables onsite teams to move equipment, supplies and deliveries around large properties efficiently with zero emissions.

“Mobility is mission-critical in environments where every moment counts,” said Gildo Beleski, CEO of Trikke. “Our three-wheel vehicles allow security and operations teams to be more visible, more agile and more service-oriented—while the cargo-capable model brings a new dimension of utility for venues that need lightweight logistics across site.”

Key benefits include:

• Faster coverage of large areas with fewer personnel

• An elevated presence that supports guest engagement and operational responsiveness

• Quiet, electric mobility with zero emissions—ideal for resort, campus and entertainment settings

• Versatile configurations including a modular cargo platform for on-site transport and delivery

• Simple operation and rapid deployment suitable for mixed indoor/outdoor environments

Trikke will present live displays of the vehicles at Booth #7210, offering show attendees an up-close look at the designs, features and modular options. The company’s promotional video, “Security. Mobility. Utility.”, also complements the exhibit as an added resource for attendees and prospective clients.

For more information, please visit www.TrikkeMobility.com or contact info@trikke.com.

