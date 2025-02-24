Trikke Professional Mobility Announces 2025 Trade Show Tour

Trikke Professional Mobility Set to Showcase Innovative Patrol Vehicles at 2025 Trade Shows

BUELLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trikke Professional Mobility is proud to announce its participation in a series of 2025 trade shows focused on the law enforcement and security industries. The tour will begin with the AACOP Annual Conference and Vendor Show hosted by the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police, scheduled for February 24–27, 2025, at Harrahs AK Chin Casino and Resort in Maricopa, AZ.

“At the upcoming trade shows, attendees will have the unique opportunity to see, touch, and stand on our innovative electric personal mobility vehicles,” said Dave Beerman, Senior Sales Executive at Trikke. “Our booth experience allows visitors to interact directly with our rugged, robustly engineered patrollers. They can learn about the features and capabilities from expert riders and quickly see why our vehicles deliver a smooth, quiet ride with an easy learning curve and solid construction.”

The highlight of the tour will be the Trikke Positron 60V – the model trusted by current Arizona clients such as Desert Diamond Casino and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Designed for both indoor and outdoor environments, this three-wheeled vehicle provides fast, quiet, and highly visible patrolling solutions that significantly enhance public safety and community engagement.

In addition to the Arizona event, Trikke Professional Mobility will be present at trade shows in Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, Chicago, and New Orleans. For a complete schedule of 2025 events, please go here:

