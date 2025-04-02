Trikke Positron 72V XL: Advancing Police Patrol with Efficiency and Sustainability

Norfolk Police Department, VA

The Trikke Positron 72V XL gives our officers a tactical advantage in areas where traditional vehicles can’t go.”
— Sergeant Ashton, Norfolk Police, VA.

BUELLTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law enforcement agencies across the country are embracing cutting-edge technology to enhance mobility and response times. The Trikke Positron 72V XL, the latest all-electric personal patrol vehicle, is setting a new standard for police operations. Designed for speed, agility, and sustainability, this high-performance three-wheel electric vehicle is transforming the way officers patrol urban and high-traffic environments.

Powered by a 72V lithium-ion battery, the Positron 72V XL reaches speeds of up to 40mph, providing officers with a rapid response capability that outperforms traditional patrol bicycles and even some squad cars in dense city areas. Its unique articulated frame allows for great maneuverability, enabling officers to navigate through crowds, sidewalks, and tight spaces with ease.

Beyond speed and agility, the Positron 72V XL is eco-friendly and cost-effective. With zero emissions and minimal maintenance costs compared to gas-powered motorcycles or SUVs, departments can reduce their carbon footprint while maximizing efficiency.

- Faster Response Times – Cut through traffic, bypass barriers, and reach the scene quicker

- Elevated Visibility – Stand tall and be seen above crowds for better presence and safety

- Boosted Engagement – Officers are more approachable and community-friendly

- Cost Efficiency – No gas, minimal maintenance, and fewer vehicle costs

- Quick to Learn – Mastered in minutes, deployed immediately

- All-Terrain Confidence – Built rugged to perform indoors and out

Trikke patrol vehicles are redefining mobility in law enforcement and security.

Police departments nationwide are already integrating the Trikke Positron 72V XL into patrol fleets, improving public safety and community engagement.

About

TRIKKE Professional Mobility is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of rugged professional-grade personal patrol vehicles with all-wheel-drive and a proprietary cambering design for efficiently moving around large campuses, congested areas, and public events. TRIKKE vehicles are quiet and ergonomic, with high-torque electric motors and heavy-duty construction. The frame folds flat for easy deployment and storage in a small footprint, and the lithium-ion battery can be swapped out for quick recharging. These vehicles are designed for around-the-clock operations and are currently in use by many police departments around the US. TRIKKE leads the law enforcement industry in reliable alternative transportation.

https://trikkemobility.com/

