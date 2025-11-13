ProHance Highlights the Power of Smarter Workforce Utilization at HIMSCON 2025

ProHance at HIMSCON 2025 Sachin Biddappa Machanda, Country Head & VP, ProHance Southeast Asia at HIMSCON 2025 ProHance at HIMSCON 2025

As healthcare leaders navigate tight margins and talent challenges, ProHance underscores how visibility and utilization can drive lasting productivity gains

With every rehire costing between $3,500 and $5,000, investing in fair workload distribution and employee well-being isn’t just good for people — it’s smart business.” — Biddappa Sachin Machanda, Country Manager & VP, ProHance, Philippines

TAGUIG CITY, PHILIPPINES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance recently participated in HIMSCON 2025, with the theme “Sustaining Growth Beyond Disruption.” This flagship event of the Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines (HIMAP) brought together over 350 executives, professionals, and industry leaders to explore key strategies for long-term growth and resilience in the Healthcare Information Management (HIMS) sector.ProHance's Country Manager & VP, Philippines, Biddappa Sachin Machanda shared his perspective on how healthcare organizations can rethink productivity and talent management in today’s evolving operational landscape. "At a time when the healthcare industry faces tight margins, rising talent costs, and growing workforce challenges, the solution isn’t always more hiring — but smarter utilization of existing teams. The talent gap is real, but the opportunity starts within,” he noted, referencing key insights from ProHance’s H1 2025 productivity data. The analysis revealed that 56% of employees working beyond 8 hours a day still average below 100% productivity, signaling significant room for improvement. Optimizing how teams spend their time can drive up to a 20% lift in productivity without expanding headcount.Sachin further underscored that smarter utilization directly supports cost efficiency. By optimizing productive time and balancing workloads, organizations can reduce up to 50% of new hiring needs, maintaining a healthier cost per FTE while improving overall performance.He also highlighted the critical link between productivity and retention: “With every rehire costing between $3,500 and $5,000, investing in fair workload distribution and employee well-being isn’t just good for people — it’s smart business. As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, leveraging workforce intelligence to empower teams, optimize effort, and enhance capacity will be the real differentiator between doing more and achieving better,” he said.HIMSCON 2025 was a collective of the leading voices shaping the future of healthcare operations and transformation, with discussions around revenue cycle management, healthcare BPOs, analytics, and workforce optimization. ProHance’s participation reinforced its commitment to making productivity more human, data-driven, and sustainable.About ProHance:ProHance is a Next Gen AI-led Workforce Management company that is built on first principles. It currently empowers more than 400,000 users across 36 countries, enabling Fortune 500 enterprises, shared services, and global capability centers (GCCs) to gain visibility, productivity, and measurable value creation by helping leaders understand how work truly gets done in today’s digital and hybrid environments. ProHance empowers Enterprises and GCCs by:- Delivering real-time visibility into workforce utilization and capacity.- Providing actionable insights to improve productivity, efficiency, and business outcomes.- Monitoring and optimising end-to-end processes for operational excellence.- Leveraging advanced analytics and AI-driven intelligence to make smarter decisions.- Maximising returns from enterprise technology and infrastructure investments.- Benchmarking workforce stability and engagement through the Retention Risk Index (RRI) - an AI-powered predictive metric.- Enabling scalable AI adoption to unlock sustainable ROI and accelerate enterprise-wide transformation.With its strong focus on security, privacy, and compliance, and a proven record of enabling digital transformation, ProHance serves clients across BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Technology, and Professional Services sectors in the US, India, UK, and SEA. With mentions and recognitions from leading analyst firms such as Gartner and Everest Group, ProHance continues to redefine how enterprises measure productivity, leverage advanced analytics and AI capabilities, and realize ROI on workforce and technology investments.For more information, log onto www.prohance.net or follow us on LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.