ProHance Engages Shared Services Leaders Across LATAM at SSOW LATAM 2025

ProHance connected with Shared Services leaders across the region at SSOW LATAM 2025, driving discussions on productivity, analytics, and efficiency.

The LATAM region continues to emerge as a dynamic hub for Shared Services innovation.” — Khiv Singh, Senior VP & Head – Americas, ProHance

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a next-gen AI-led Workplace Analytics and Operations Enablement platform, participated in SSOW LATAM 2025 in Bogotá, Colombia recently. The two-day event that brought together Shared Services and Global Business Services (GBS) leaders from across the region to exchange insights, best practices, and strategies shaping the future of operations.As part of the event, ProHance hosted three exclusive roundtables, engaging industry leaders from across LATAM in dynamic discussions focused on:* People Analytics* Work Output Models* Operational Efficiency FrameworksThe conversations explored how enterprises can redefine productivity metrics, harness data for human-centered transformation, and implement frameworks that drive measurable business outcomes. Each session provided actionable insights and sparked forward-looking conversations on how technology and analytics are reshaping the Shared Services landscape.ProHance’s US team members, Khiv Singh , Senior VP & Head – Americas, and Richard R., VP, Strategic Growth represented the company on the ground in Bogotá, engaging directly with business leaders and sharing perspectives on the future of work.“The LATAM region continues to emerge as a dynamic hub for Shared Services innovation. Our interactions at SSOW LATAM reaffirmed the region’s appetite for scalable, data-driven solutions that not only improve efficiency but also elevate employee experience,” said Khiv Singh, Senior VP & Head – Americas, ProHance.About ProHanceProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workplace Analytics and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.ProHance has also been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 and as Trailblazer in the Everest Group Workforce Management in Contact Centres 2025 Report.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.prohance.net

