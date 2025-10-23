ProHance Sparks Conversations on the Future of Work at SSOW Asia 2025

Biddappa 'Sachin' Machanda, Country Head & VP, ProHance Southeast Asia (left) with Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance with Samyak Mittal, Global Head at Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Ritessh Bhattia and Biddappa 'Sachin' Machanda at the ProHance booth in SSON Asia 2025 Team ProHance at SSON Asia 2025

ProHance joined global leaders at SSOW Asia 2025 to discuss how AI, data, and human insight are shaping smarter, purpose-driven workplaces.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 edition of Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSOW) Asia, held recently in Singapore, ProHance , a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform, joined global shared services and business leaders to explore how organizations can empower their people toward smarter, data-driven, and value-centric ways of working.A key highlight of the event was an insightful fireside chat featuring Saurabh Sharma , COO of ProHance, and Samyak Mittal, Global Head at Standard Chartered Bank (SCB). The discussion delved into how data, AI, and human insight are redefining how enterprises measure impact, plan capacity, and sustain productivity at scale.Key takeaways from the session included:Building a value-based workforce paradigm that integrates performance, well-being, and innovation.Leveraging data-driven intelligence to strategically redeploy talent and drive organizational agility.Measuring Return on Improved Performance (ROIP) to move beyond efficiency metrics and capture true business impact.Embedding Workforce Tooling, Planning, Readiness, and Effectiveness to enable future-ready, empowered teams.Redefining productivity — from “more output” to smarter, more purposeful work.“Events like SSOW Asia allow ProHance to showcase how our AI-led platform empowers organizations to create smarter, more purpose-driven workplaces,” said Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance.ProHance also engaged with industry peers and leaders at its booth during the conference, sharing ideas on how its AI-led workforce analytics solutions are helping enterprises optimize operations while enhancing employee experience and business agility.“We’re grateful to Samyak Mittal for sharing such practical, real-world perspectives that resonated deeply with the audience,” added Sharma. “Events like this reaffirm the importance of collective dialogue in shaping the future of work.”The ProHance team, including Biddappa 'Sachin' Machanda and Ritessh Bhattia, represented the organization at the event, fostering discussions on how AI and human intelligence can come together to power the next evolution of shared services.ABOUT PROHANCEProHance is a next-gen AI-led Workforce Management and Operations Enablement platform that combines advanced analytics, machine learning, and automation to transform the way enterprises work. Its comprehensive suite of tools empowers organizations to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, optimize costs, and adapt seamlessly to evolving business landscapes. By delivering actionable, data-driven insights, ProHance enables leaders to unlock new levels of efficiency, resilience, and customer satisfaction. Today, ProHance is trusted by over 400,000 users across 36 countries to drive measurable value and achieve strategic business objectives with confidence.ProHance has also been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 and as Trailblazer in the Everest Group Workforce Management in Contact Centres 2025 Report.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.prohance.net

