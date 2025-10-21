Evolution Claims Management collaborates with Cotality to enhance customer journeys

Cotality’s Contractor Workspace™ software will elevate customer and client experiences and improve cost efficiencies by streamlining claims and job management

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Cotality™ (formerly known as CoreLogic), a leading data-driven property intelligence company, announced a new collaboration with Evolution Claims Management, a UK-based provider of outsourced claims administration, building repair services, high value loss adjusting and subsidence teams and TPA services to UK insurers, managing general agents and brokers.Evolution Claims Management’s central position within the property insurance supply chain means they will benefit from Cotality’s Contractor Workspace™ to enhance operations and customer service across its UK-wide network. The platform’s fully integrated, end-to-end approach will streamline and enhance services to all their stakeholders, including insurers, MGA’s, policyholders, brokers, and niche clients.This adoption will allow Evolution Claims Management to strengthen its focus on client and their customer experience, collaboration and cost efficiency by using automation, configurable, real-time dashboards, live resource mapping and extensive built-in reporting.The new platform will also integrate easily with other key systems, including Cotality’s Claims Workspace™ platform.Russell Crewe, CEO of Evolution Claims Management, said “We’re thrilled to deploy Contractor Workspace. As a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, it will help us unlock greater automation, efficiency, and visibility by eliminating repetitive manual tasks and streamlining processes, enabling teams to concentrate on settling claims quickly and enhancing the overall claims journey.“We strive to deliver great customer experiences, and our new platform will help us to improve standards and expand our business.”Mark Barrett, Vice President at Cotality, added “Deploying Contractor Workspace for Evolution Claims Management represents a crucial step forward for our platform. We’re excited to deliver automation, real-time insight, and customisable workflows to help Evolution Claims Management streamline every stage of its process and improve customer experiences.”About Evolution Claims ManagementEvolution Claims Management provides property claims handling, supplier coordination and building repair services to insurers, contractors and brokers across the UK.Occupying a central position in the UK’s insurance supply chain, Evolution manages the operational delivery of repairs and related services following property damage claims on behalf of insurers and brokers. Learn more at evolutionclaims.com About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as Cotality™ to reflect our evolution and future direction. Learn more at cotality.com/uk Cotality™, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond bounds™, Workspace™, and CoreLogicare the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality. Other trademarks or tradenames referenced are the trademarks or tradenames of their respective owners.

