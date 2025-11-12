Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restrain
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5006108
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 1622 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Searles Road, Troy
VIOLATION: 1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
2) Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree
ACCUSED: Ethan Metivier
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/11/25 at approximately 2207 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family disturbance that occurred on Searles in Troy. Investigation showed that Metivier had assaulted a household member. Metivier was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Metivier was held for $10,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 1230
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
