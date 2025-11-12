Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restrain

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5006108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searles Road, Troy

VIOLATION: 1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

2) Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree

ACCUSED: Ethan Metivier

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/11/25 at approximately 2207 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family disturbance that occurred on Searles in Troy. Investigation showed that Metivier had assaulted a household member. Metivier was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Metivier was held for $10,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 1230

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881