Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,061 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,068 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restrain

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5006108

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION:  Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 1622 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Searles Road, Troy

VIOLATION: 1) 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

                      2) Unlawful Restraint in the 1st Degree

 

ACCUSED:  Ethan Metivier

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/11/25 at approximately 2207 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a family disturbance that occurred on Searles in Troy. Investigation showed that Metivier had assaulted a household member. Metivier was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Metivier was held for $10,000 bail and brought to Northern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    11/12/25 1230        

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ 1st Degree Domestic Assault/ Unlawful Restrain

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more