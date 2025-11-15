Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal #3

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A1009030

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: November 15th, 2025, at approximately 0010 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 128 / River Bend Ln, Westford

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal #3, Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Jordan Atwood

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 15th, 2025, at approximately 0010 hours, Troopers were dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire on VT Rt 128 near River Bend Ln in Westford. Upon their arrival, the operator was located near the burning vehicle and identified as Jordan Atwood, 31, of Fairfax.

While speaking with Atwood, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Atwood refused to be screened and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing.

Atwood was transported to the Northwestern Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $200 bail and issued a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal #3 and Criminal DLS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 17th, 2025 / 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.