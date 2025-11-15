Williston Barracks / DUI Refusal #3
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A1009030
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Foley
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 15th, 2025, at approximately 0010 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 128 / River Bend Ln, Westford
VIOLATION: DUI Refusal #3, Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Jordan Atwood
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 15th, 2025, at approximately 0010 hours, Troopers were dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire on VT Rt 128 near River Bend Ln in Westford. Upon their arrival, the operator was located near the burning vehicle and identified as Jordan Atwood, 31, of Fairfax.
While speaking with Atwood, Troopers noticed signs of impairment. Atwood refused to be screened and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks for processing.
Atwood was transported to the Northwestern Correctional Facility in St. Albans on $200 bail and issued a citation to appear in the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours, to answer to the charges of DUI Refusal #3 and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 17th, 2025 / 0830 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
