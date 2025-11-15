New Haven Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5004982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2025 at 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Trevor B. Matton

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks received a 911 call from a residence on VT RT 22A, in the town of Panton. Troopers responded to the scene, where it was determined that Trevor Matton (39) caused pain and injury to a household member.

Matton was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven - Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Matton was ultimately issued conditions of release and a citation to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.