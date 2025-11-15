Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,759 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks - Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 25B5004982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney                        

STATION:  Vermont State Police – New Haven                  

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 11/14/2025 at 2331 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, Panton, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Trevor B. Matton                                             

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks received a 911 call from a residence on VT RT 22A, in the town of Panton. Troopers responded to the scene, where it was determined that Trevor Matton (39) caused pain and injury to a household member.

 

Matton was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven - Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Matton was ultimately issued conditions of release and a citation to answer to the above charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 at 1230 hours         

COURT: Addison County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks - Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more