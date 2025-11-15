New Haven Barracks - Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5004982
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: Vermont State Police – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/14/2025 at 2331 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 22A, Panton, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Trevor B. Matton
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks received a 911 call from a residence on VT RT 22A, in the town of Panton. Troopers responded to the scene, where it was determined that Trevor Matton (39) caused pain and injury to a household member.
Matton was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven - Vermont State Police Barracks for processing. Matton was ultimately issued conditions of release and a citation to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
