Alliance Manpower Expands Pan-EU Personnel Leasing Program to Help Manufacturers and Builders Scale Fast, Legally

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Manpower today announced a major expansion of its long-running Personnel Leasing program across the European Union and the Baltics, giving manufacturers, construction firms, and logistics operators rapid access to fully compliant, site-ready teams without the burden of direct hiring. The outstaffing model covers recruitment , documentation, payroll, and on-the-ground support so companies can scale operations in weeks, not months.“European industry can’t afford production delays because headcount is missing,” said Pavel Diamant, CEO of Alliance Manpower. “By expanding our program EU-wide, we’re building on years of delivery to deploy vetted people who perform—while we shoulder the legal, payroll, and housing complexity behind the scenes.”How the program worksRapid selection & mobilization: Access pre-vetted workers from an established talent pool to meet surge demand or fill persistent gaps.Full legalization & documentation: Alliance supplies required paperwork for cross-border work (e.g., A1/posting certificates where applicable), safety certifications, and medical clearance aligned with destination-country rules.Payroll & social contributions: Salary payments, taxes, and contributions are administered end-to-end to simplify client accounting.Risk reduction: Clients eliminate employer-of-record liabilities typical of direct hiring; Alliance operates in line with local labour regulations.Built for European industryAlliance focuses on real-economy sectors—construction, manufacturing, logistics and related services—combining legal expertise with recruiting operations and country-specific know-how across the EU and Baltics. The company highlights fast deployment, cross-border compliance and multilingual support as core differentiators.“Whether a client needs 30 skilled fitters in the Baltics or a rotating shift of 100+ assembly workers in Central Europe, we deliver a workforce that’s ready on day one—contracts signed, certificates in order, accommodation arranged,” added Diamant. “That’s what lets operations run at full speed.”AvailabilityThe expanded Personnel Leasing program now covers clients across the European Union and the Baltics. Interested companies can contact Alliance Manpower’s regional team for scoping and timelines.About Alliance ManpowerAlliance Manpower provides staffing and workforce solutions for businesses across Europe and Israel, delivering fast, legal, and efficient cross-border hiring. With more than a decade of operations and projects for hundreds of enterprises, Alliance combines recruitment, compliance, and ground services to help clients scale safely and on schedule.

