Cubik.one introduces Expo & HoReCa Line: modular kits for fairs & hospitality

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cubik.one , the modular building system trusted by designers and operators across Europe, today introduced an expansion of its professional portfolio: the Expo & HoReCa Line , purpose-built for exhibitions, pop-ups, restaurants, cafés, hotels, and event producers. The new line delivers tool-free assembly, rapid reconfiguration, indoor/outdoor durability, and a clean, minimalist aesthetic—enabling teams to design, deploy, and reinvent functional spaces with the speed of a stage crew and the precision of a design studio.“The brief from our clients is always the same: make it beautiful, practical, and reusable—under real-world deadlines,” said a managing partner at Cubik.one. “This line is our answer for anyone who needs to build today, adapt tomorrow, and keep costs and waste under control.”Built for B2B outcomesTrade fairs & brand activations: Create stands, backdrops, counters, demo islands, storage, and guest zones that pack flat, go up in minutes, and reconfigure between show days.Restaurants, cafés & hotels: Roll out terraces, lounge seating, host stations, planters, partitions, and bar modules that withstand weather and heavy use—then rearrange them seasonally or for special events.Events & venues: From VIP areas and registration desks to media walls and wayfinding structures, teams can iterate layouts on site without tools or specialists.Education & culture: Maker spaces, museum partitions, workshop kits—rebuild again and again with the same parts.System highlightsModular logic: A universal cube + clip architecture that assembles intuitively and disassembles without wear, so parts can be reused across many projects.Professional finish: Minimalist geometry, clean lines, and curated colorways suit premium interiors and brand environments.Indoor / outdoor ready: Weather-resistant materials and robust construction support year-round use.Circular by design: Reusable modules, repairability, and recyclable materials reduce build waste and total cost of ownership.Fleet-friendly logistics: Flat-pack components optimize storage, shipping, and on-site handling for agencies and operators.Programs for trade buyers and partnersDirect to business: Project scoping, pre-configured kits, and custom colorways for brands, agencies, HoReCa groups, and venue operators. Reseller & rental partners : Margin-friendly wholesale, kit catalogs for common venue types, and training for fast on-site deployment.Design & build collaborators: Support for architects, interior designers, and fabricators integrating Cubik.one into larger concepts.AvailabilityThe Expo & HoReCa Line is available to professional clients across the EU through Cubik.one. Standard kits cover common use cases (stands, counters, seating, planters, partitions), with custom configurations on request.B2CFor homeowners and creators, Cubik.one also offers compact kits for balconies, gardens, kids’ corners, and DIY interiors—bringing the same reusability and clean aesthetics to everyday life.About Cubik.oneCubik.one is a European modular building system for furniture, fixtures, and spatial structures. Used by brands, venues, and designers who value speed, flexibility, and circular design, Cubik.one helps teams build and rebuild beautiful, durable spaces — without tools, waste, or downtime.

