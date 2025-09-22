MyLondonBeauty opens registration to all London salons

Open registration for all London salons. Connect to our platform (app & web) and AI assistant to boost visibility, fill nearby slots, and convert local intent.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyLondonBeauty (mylondonbeauty.co.uk) today announced open registration for every beauty, wellness and aesthetics salon across Greater London. Beauty salons can now join the MyLondonBeauty platform on app and web to reach local clients with clear service listings, hours and pricing. As an added enhancement, salons may optionally connect to MyLondon.beauty , the company’s AI assistant, which matches residents with nearby services by goal, timing and proximity.“This is a platform-first expansion,” said a MyLondonBeauty spokesperson. “Any salon can come onboard, showcase its services, and be discovered across our app and website. The AI assistant is an additional accelerator—useful when you want intent-based matches in real time, but entirely optional.”What’s newOpen registration (no exclusivity): any London salon can create and manage a profile on the MyLondonBeauty app and website.Richer profiles: list treatments, prices, neighbourhood and opening hours; highlight specialties and promotions.Optional AI connection: plug services and availability into MyLondon.beauty to appear in goal-based recommendations (e.g., “event makeup 6pm near EC2”).Benefits for salonsGreater visibility where it matters: surface to nearby residents browsing the platform on app and web.More qualified bookings: convert local intent with clear menus, hours and direct handoff to your booking flow.Control stays with you: keep your brand, pricing and client relationship; update or pause listings any time.Fast onboarding: add services via dashboard or spreadsheet; support available throughout setup.How it works (at a glance)Residents explore salons on the MyLondonBeauty app and website, filtering by category, location and time. Salons that enable the AI assistant also appear in natural-language, goal-based suggestions—“barrier-friendly facial”, “fringe trim after 6pm near W1”, “non-irritating peel under £80”—with a direct path to book.AvailabilitySalon registration: open now at mylondonbeauty.co.uk (onboarding takes minutes).Platform access: live across London on app and web today.AI assistant connection: available city-wide as an optional add-on.About MyLondonBeautyMyLondonBeauty helps people find beauty and wellness services they’ll genuinely love—nearby, on time and aligned to their goals. Built in London, the platform partners with independent salons across the capital to turn intent into booked appointments with clarity and ease.

