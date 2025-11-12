Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,074 in the last 365 days.

Working Visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide, 12 November 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide is on a working visit to Singapore on 12 November 2025.

 

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met Minister Eide this morning. Both Ministers reaffirmed the long-standing and close cooperation between Singapore and Norway. They discussed key priorities such as the green transition and the global governance of AI and emerging technologies. The Ministers also reinforced their commitment towards preserving a multilateral global order, including through the UN80 Global initiative and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership (“FIT-P”).

 

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 NOVEMBER 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Working Visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide, 12 November 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more