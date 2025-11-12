Working Visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide, 12 November 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway Espen Barth Eide is on a working visit to Singapore on 12 November 2025.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan met Minister Eide this morning. Both Ministers reaffirmed the long-standing and close cooperation between Singapore and Norway. They discussed key priorities such as the green transition and the global governance of AI and emerging technologies. The Ministers also reinforced their commitment towards preserving a multilateral global order, including through the UN80 Global initiative and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership (“FIT-P”).

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

12 NOVEMBER 2025