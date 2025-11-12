ETHWomen Enters the U.S. for the First Time, Expanding Its Mission to Empower Women in Web3

From Toronto to Miami, ETHWomen 2025 unites women leaders in blockchain, AI, and digital assets for two days of learning and networking.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETHWomen , a premier women-focused Web3 event, will return for its 4th annual edition with a major expansion into the United States. Taking place at The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel and DAER from November 5–6, 2025, ETHWomen 2025 will continue its mission of empowering and celebrating women in the Web3 ecosystem.The event offers attendees a rare opportunity to explore the latest trends in cryptocurrency, blockchain, DeFi, NFTs, AI, and beyond, while connecting with industry leaders and participating in immersive programming designed to inspire collaboration and innovation.A Growing LegacySince its launch in 2022, ETHWomen has grown into one of the most well-attended and impactful women-inspired events in the global Web3 space.All ETHWomen participants will also receive complimentary access to the Blockchain Futurist Conference . This integration provides attendees with a broader perspective of the industry, brings together a more diverse audience across the conference, and offers women a stronger platform to network and shine within the broader Web3 ecosystem.Featured ETHWomen Florida SpeakersETHWomen 2025 will welcome an inspiring lineup of female speakers, including:Iggy Azalea, Global Music Icon, Founder, $MOTHERLisa Loud, Executive Director, Secret Network FoundationJanet Adams, COO, SingularityNET & Board Member, Artificial Superintelligence AllianceElena Sinelnikova, Co-Founder, CryptoChicks & Metis FoundationTracy Leparulo, Co-Founder, Blockchain Futurist ConferenceYolanda Liu, Chief Security Architect, CoinbaseClare Adelgren, Global Blockchain Head of Sales and Operations, EYClara Tsao, Founding Officer, Filecoin FoundationJaime Leverton, CEO, ReserveOneAnnelise Osborne, Chief Business Officer, KadenaAmanda Wick, Founder & CEO, Association for Women in CryptocurrencyCharlotte Laborde, Director, Partner Growth, MoonPayKyleigha Beckmann, Founding Partner, Peace Through Trade Blockchain (PTT COIN)Nikita Sachdev, Founder & CEO, Luna Media CorporationShaela W. Rae, Counsel, Collas Crill LLPMK Marsden, CEO, Touchpoint StrategiesLalla Asmaa Alaoui, Founder & CEO, Digidzign, Chief Business Officer, NolchaScarlett Arana, Co-Founder, BitBaselAdditional speakers for ETHWomen can be found at https://www.ethwomen.com/ The event will deliver a mix of engaging programming, networking, and community activations. Highlights include:Signature panels & keynotes featuring leading voices in Web3 and blockchainExclusive book signings by Amanda Wick (Association for Women in Cryptocurrency) and Annelise Osborne (Kadena)Crypto & Web3 Bootcamp to teach beginners the basicsNFT Gallery and Live Artists to check out what’s new in the digital art worldCommunity meet-ups hosted by SheFi, Femt3ch, CreateHerFest and more.Sponsors & SupportersETHWomen 2025 is supported by a growing roster of sponsors who are shaping the future of Web3. Check out the full list of sponsors here: https://www.ethwomen.com/#2025-sponsors ETHWomen also proudly collaborates with leading female-driven organisations, including CryptoChicks, the Association for Women in Cryptocurrency, EvolvHer, Growth for Girlies, Shib Women, Unstoppable Women, Women Tech Network, FemT3ch, and more. Check out the full list of community partners here: https://www.futuristconference.com/community-partners For more information on ETHWomen 2025 and future ETHWomen events, check www.ethwomen.com Media inquiries: laura@futuristconference.com.

