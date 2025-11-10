Global Games Show Riyadh 2026 : Fueling Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Games Show 2026 Riyadh edition is poised to become the ultimate destination for gaming enthusiasts, developers, and investors alike. Organised by VAP Group and powered by the Times of Games , the event promises a vibrant lineup of discussions and engaging experiences that symbolise the rapidly changing gaming sphere.Participants can explore the latest in game development, esports, and interactive entertainment, with live demonstrations, workshops, and panels led by industry leaders. From indie developers to global publishers, companies will present their most innovative games and technologies, providing attendees with insights into the future of gaming.In past editions, the Global Games Show (GGS) has brought together leading figures from across gaming, esports, and the Web3 ecosystem. Esteemed speakers have included Johnson Yeh, Founder and CEO of ROEHL/Ambrus Studio; Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands; Dirk Lueth, PhD, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Uplandme, Inc.; and Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Ventures. Industry innovators such as Ilman Shazhaev, Founder of Farcana, and Klaus Kajetski, Founder and CEO of YaLLa Esports, have also shared their insights, alongside Jonathan Bouzanquet, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of PLAYA3ULL Games, and Assad Dar, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Medieval Empires.The show also emphasises community and collaboration. Dedicated networking areas and matchmaking sessions enable connections between creators, investors, and publishers, fostering partnerships that can drive the industry forward. For startups, the event offers a platform to showcase their innovations and attract investment.Educational and strategic sessions focus on trends such as immersive gaming, cloud gaming, and monetisation strategies. These discussions equip participants with knowledge to navigate challenges, leverage opportunities, and scale their ventures effectively.Day 1 is all about the future of gaming technology, with talks on Saudi Arabia becoming a world esports capital, the next phase of gaming engines with Unreal Engine 6, brain–computer interfaces, and AI-generated game design. Experts will also discuss what the future of esports will look like in the Kingdom and how it is increasingly driving Vision 2030's creative economy.Day 2, entitled "Gameconomics," explores the gaming business—ranging from crowdfunded games to mobile gaming opportunities, player-coined communities, and developer–investor partnerships that form industry expansion.By bringing a diverse mix of professionals under one roof, the Global Games Show strengthens Riyadh’s position as a hub for interactive technology and digital entertainment. Attendees also get access to other parallel flagship events, the Global AI Show and the Global Blockchain Show, with just one ticket. GGS is a convergence of ideas, creativity, and opportunity in the gaming world.Media enquiries :

