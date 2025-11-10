Powering the Future of Play: Riyadh Welcomes the Global Games Show 2026

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh is ready to host gamers, and developers from over the world with Global Games Show 2026 making its mark on the Middle East. The event, which is set for 09-10 February 2026, provides an engaging platform dedicated to gaming tech, interactive experiences, and networking opportunities for gaming professionals.Organized by VAP Group and powered by Times of Games , the event will feature live demos of the latest games, immersive experiences in AR and VR, and panels discussing trends in game development, publishing, and esports. Participants will get a sneak peek into upcoming technologies, monetization plans and player engagement techniques.The Global Games Show (GGS) also focuses on collaboration, offering networking zones and matchmaking sessions to connect developers, investors, and publishers. Startups will have a platform to present innovative gaming solutions, and established companies will showcase how technology is enhancing storytelling, graphics, and gameplay.GGS has previously hosted some of the most influential names shaping the future of gaming, esports, and Web3. Esteemed speakers have included Johnson Yeh, Founder and CEO of ROEHL/Ambrus Studio; Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands; Dirk Lueth, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Uplandme, Inc.; and Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Holodeck Ventures. Industry innovators such as Ilman Shazhaev, Founder of Farcana, and Klaus Kajetski, Founder and CEO of YaLLa Esports, have also shared their insights, alongside Jonathan Bouzanquet, Chief Strategy Officer and Founder of PLAYA3ULL Games, and Assad Dar, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Medieval Empires. Together, these leaders have livened up the stage with perspectives on the intersection of gaming, blockchain, esports, and immersive digital economies.GGS creates an environment where ideas flourish, partnerships form, and knowledge is shared across sectors.The Global Games Show 2026 unfolds over two exciting days of innovation, creativity, and collaboration at the heart of the gaming industry. Day One explores The Next Frontier of Gaming Tech, spotlighting Saudi Arabia’s rise as an esports powerhouse, breakthroughs in gaming engines, and futuristic concepts like brain-computer interfaces and AI-driven game design. Day Two shifts focus to Gameconomics, diving into the evolving business of gaming—from crowdfunding and mobile opportunities to community empowerment and investor-developer partnerships. Across both days, attendees can expect visionary talks, engaging discussions, and vibrant networking moments that bring together global creators, developers, and gaming enthusiasts shaping the future of interactive entertainment.The GGS 2026 Riyadh edition is a step towards establishing the city as a hub for digital entertainment and interactive technology. One of the biggest perks of this event is that a single ticket also gives you access to other high-end events including Global AI show and Global Blockchain Show. Grab this unique opportunity to explore, learn, and connect.Media Enquiries :

