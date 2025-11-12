Enhans Launches CommerceOS: Leaping Forward as an OS Company

Enhans Launches CommerceOS Enhans Logo

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commerce OS solution startup Enhans (CEO Seunghyun Lee) launched the official version of 'CommerceOS', integrating the new AI agent model 'ACT-2' and marking a significant technological advancement.Enhans anticipates that in the future of internet commerce, AI will transform commerce business operations, with companies also participating in transactions through AI. CommerceOS is an operating system where specialized AI agents across various commerce domains interact, set to become the core infrastructure for implementing an AI commerce ecosystem. Enhans officially launched the full-service version of CommerceOS on November 11th at 11:11 AM, symbolically marking the beginning of the AI commerce era.The key to Enhans CommerceOS solution is its strengthened integration and management capabilities. Enhans combined its multi-AI agents into a single operating system(OS) and implemented an 'Agentic AI' ecosystem where agents perform complex processes. This represents a fundamental technological innovation beyond a simple service platform, set to improve customers' work efficiency dramatically.Enhans also launched the next-generation AI agent 'ACT-2' model. ACT-2 has enhanced its capability to automatically control web interfaces by advancing the ontology from the ACT-1 model. It has achieved outstanding performance on the global web AI agent benchmark 'Online- Mind2Web Leaderboard', ranking along with Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. Remarkably, a commerce-specialized AI agent achieved such performance in the general field. As the only company utilizing DOM (Document Object Model) based technology, the performance is expected to improve gradually with repetitive tasks.Seunghyun Lee, CEO of Enhans, stated, "We have strengthened our Agentic solution to help our customers respond to increasingly complex work environments,” adding, “We will become a global commerce OS company that leads business innovation for our clients."Enhans leads the commerce automation revolution with 'CommerceOS' based on the AI model LAM(Large Action Model). Beyond simple price monitoring, it is an 'agentic AI' system that analyzes market conditions in real-time and automatically executes optimal pricing decisions. It processes vast amounts of data from marketplaces in 52 countries in real-time, enabling precise price analysis, including discount prices and coupon prices.In May, Enhans was selected as the sole Korean company for Palantir's 'Startup Fellowship' and demonstrated its CommerceOS technological capabilities on the global stage. Currently, Enhans has over 30 clients and is actively expanding into major markets in North America, Europe, and Asia.

