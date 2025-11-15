BLUETTI Offers Major Discounts on Home and Outdoor Power Solutions for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a global leader in portable power and clean energy storage solutions, announced its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale in Canada, running from November 15 to December 2, 2025. The promotion includes up to 70% off nearly all BLUETTI products, from home backup systems to portable solar generators. Additional discounts include 5% off sitewide with code BF5PR and 8% off the Apex 300 series with code BFApex300PR on the official BLUETTI Canada Store.The event coincides with the launch of BLUETTI’s Elite 10, a new ultra-portable power station scheduled for November 28, 2025. Weighing only 3.96 lbs, the Elite 10 provides 128Wh capacity, 200W AC output, and 10ms UPS protection, making it ideal for travel, digital creation, and daily multi-device use. Available in Classic Black and Meadow Green, the Elite 10 combines portability with a modern design.Featured ProductsApex 300The Apex 300 delivers expandable capacity from 2,764Wh to 58kWh and output up to 11.52KW, supporting both 120V and 240V voltage. With compatibility for B300K and the new B500K (5,120Wh) expansion batteries, it is suited for home backup, RV travel, off-grid cabins, and worksite power needs. Dual fast charging via solar and AC input and rugged construction ensure reliable energy in extended-use scenarios.Promo Price: Apex 300 – $1,799 (Save 55%)The Elite 200 V2 offers 2,048Wh capacity and 2,200W AC output, providing stable power for camping, RV kitchens, outdoor cooking, and small home appliances. Its quiet operation and LiFePO₄ batteries make it suitable for indoor or outdoor use.Promo Price: $1,099 (Save 56%)AC200LThe AC200L delivers 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W AC output, supporting multi-device setups in residential backup, outdoor gatherings, or recreational activities. Its expandable batteries enable longer runtime for extended off-grid use or home emergencies.Promo Price: $1,199 (Save 48%)Elite 100 V2The Elite 100 V2 provides 1,152Wh capacity in a lightweight design under 30 lbs, ideal for camping trips, photography, road trips, and home backup. Its portable size allows convenient placement in RV compartments or small living spaces.Promo Price: $599 (Save 48%)Elite 30 V2The Elite 30 V2 offers 300W output in a compact body, suitable for charging phones, cameras, or small electronics during short-term travel or emergency power outages.Promo Price: $259 (Save 35%)BLUETTI’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotion provides Canadians with reliable portable power at discounted prices. Products support home backup, emergency preparedness, RV travel, outdoor adventures, and off-grid activities. The sale runs from November 15 to December 2, 2025, on the official BLUETTI Canada Store.🔗 Full Sale Details: BLUETTI Black Friday 2025 – Save up to 70%About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a global provider of portable and residential energy storage solutions, serving millions of users in over 110 countries. Focused on sustainability and innovation, BLUETTI products enable reliable, eco-friendly power for homes, RVs, outdoor lifestyles, and emergency preparedness. Initiatives such as Light An African Family (LAAF) promote clean and accessible energy for underserved communities worldwide.

