BLUETTI Unveils Three New Power Solutions Ahead of Black Friday: Elite 400, B500K, and Elite 10

High-Capacity Elite 400 Portable Power Station B500K Modular Expansion Battery Ultra-Light Elite 10 Portable Power Station

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches and the Black Friday shopping season heats up, BLUETTI , a global leader in clean energy solutions, recently unveiled three new additions to its lineup: the Elite 400 portable power station , the B500K modular expansion battery, and the ultra-light Elite 10 portable power station. Together, these new products offer reliable, flexible, and convenient power options for both home backup and on-the-go lifestyles.The Elite 400: Rolling Power Station for Home Backup and BeyondBLUETTI’s Elite series has earned a reputation for its balance of power and portability. The new Elite 400 portable power station continues the legacy of the popular Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station, delivering extended runtime with its expanded 3,840Wh capacity—all while enhancing overall mobility. It delivers a solid 2,600W output (3,900W lifting power) through nine versatile outlets, easily running high-demand appliances such as refrigerators, heaters, and power tools.It features a retractable telescopic handle and smooth-rolling wheels, allowing for easy one-person transport around the garage, workshop, or other home spaces. The Elite 400 brings smarter home backup with Sleep Mode, Remote Wakeup, and a Timer Switch for scheduled power control via the BLUETTI app. Featuring AC and solar dual fast charging, it recharges to 80% in just 70 minutes. This blend of high-capacity power, smart features, and portability makes the Elite 400 a perfect all-rounder for those who demand both power and portability this winter.The B500K: Modular Expansion Battery with Greater Cost-EfficiencyAnchoring the new lineup is the B500K, a 5,120Wh LFP expansion battery. As the successor to the B300K Expansion Battery, the B500K lowers the cost per watt-hour starting from $0.3/Wh, offering a more cost-effective entry point.The B500K’s key strength is its broad compatibility, integrating with the AC300, Apex 300, AC500, AC200L, AC200Max, the B300K battery, the Solar X4K, and the Hub D1. It is scalable up to 100kWh by combining 18 units with three Apex 300 units, enabling comprehensive whole-home backup. Designed for secure mounting and easy mobility, the B500K features pre-drilled holes for wall or shelf installation in homes or RVs.A single B500K paired with the well-regarded Apex 300 qualifies for the 30% U.S. Residential Clean Energy Credit, valid through December 31, 2025—providing a timely financial incentive for homeowners to invest in home battery backup, especially for winter storms, hurricanes, and unexpected power outages.The Elite 10: Ultra-Compact Power for Everyday UseRounding out the lineup is the Elite 10, BLUETTI’s first-ever mini portable power station, made for digital nomads, business travelers, and campers. Weighing just 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) and offering a 128Wh capacity, it is easy to carry on trains, in coffee shops, or anywhere on the go.While compact enough to be compared to a typical power bank, the Elite 10 stands out with a 200 W AC outlet (400 W surge) and 5 DC ports, enabling users to power laptops, tablets, Starlink, or even car fridges. It also includes an integrated 3-mode LED light (warm, cool, and SOS) lasting up to 50 hours, a 10ms UPS switch, and can be fully recharged in 70 minutes.Availability and PricingThe Elite 400 and B500K will be officially available for purchase on the BLUETTI website starting November 15, followed by the Elite 10 on November 20. Pricing for all three models will be announced upon release.These launches coincide with BLUETTI's ongoing early-bird Black Friday event , which is active now and features savings of up to 55% off. To ensure customer confidence during the sale, BLUETTI is also providing a 30-day price-protection guarantee—if prices drop further, the difference will be refunded to customers.About BLUETTISince 2009, BLUETTI has been a technology pioneer in clean energy, specializing in innovative portable power stations and home battery backup for power outages. With in-house R&D and manufacturing, and a growing portfolio of patents, BLUETTI continually raises the standard for performance, safety, and sustainability in the industry, empowering over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.