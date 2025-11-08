BLUETTI Joins 11.11 Biggest Sale with Up to 74% Off on Lazada

BLUETTI 11.11 BLUETTI Elite 10 11.11 BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 11.11

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, November 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holiday shopping rush is on! From November 8 to 18, BLUETTI is joining the 11.11 Biggest Sale on Lazada, offering up to 74% off its best-selling portable power stations. This comes at a time when more Filipinos are turning to solar and reliable energy solutions to manage frequent power interruptions, high utility costs, and growing interest in outdoor recreation.Top BLUETTI 11.11 Portable Power Station Deals Elite 10 : Mini Power Station for UPS Backup & EmergencyThe newly released Elite 10 weighs only 1.7kg and is small enough to slip into a travel bag. With 6 outlets, including a 200W AC socket and a 100W USB-C port, it can charge two gaming laptops at once and small devices like speakers and fans.Its 128Wh battery can power a Wi-Fi router for about 6 hours, and keep it uninterrupted during sudden brownouts with a 10ms UPS switchover. It features a 3-mode LED light for emergency lighting and fast solar charging with a 100W folding solar panel, making it a convenient solar generator. Available in Classical Black and Meadow Green, the Elite 10 is now priced at ₱6,499 Elite 100 V2 : Compact Power for Camping, Beach Party, and TravelFor campers and travelers, the Elite 100 V2 offers robust power in a handy, space-saving form. At just 11.5kg, it delivers 1,800W AC output and up to 2,700W lifting power through seven versatile outlets. That’s enough to power campervan essentials like fridges, kettles, and induction cookers.Outdoor enthusiast Ana shared, “This single BLUETTI Elite 100 V2 powered our 3-day, 2-night adventure with ease.” With faster 1,000W solar charging, travellers can recharge the 1,024Wh battery in as fast as 70 minutes, empowering long road trips or off-grid living. Each unit comes with a free backpack, available this 11.11 for ₱37,900.Elite 200 V2: Strong Backup for Homes and Job SitesWhen it comes to heavy-duty backup, the Elite 200 V2 stands out. It houses a massive 2,073Wh battery, 2,600W output, and 3,900W Power Lifting mode, capable of running refrigerators, A/Cs, and power tools during storm outages. “I use it as a UPS for my router and TV, and it’s already paid off after just two major power interruptions,” Danvers regarded it as a lifesaver.Built with automotive-grade LiFePO₄ batteries, it delivers 6,000+ charge cycles—over 17 years of reliable use. The TurboBoost charging tech refuels the station to 80% in an hour via AC and solar input. Compact and durable, it supplies high power for outdoor shoots and construction sites. During the sale, buyers will also get a free Handsfree 1Backpack Power Station, all for ₱66,999.Why Choose BLUETTI Portable Power StationsBuilt for Philippine Conditions: Designed to operate under high heat up to 40°C, BLUETTI power stations use LiFePO₄ batteries for over 10 years of use, paired with an AI-powered BMS for safe and stable performance.Sustainable Power Source: With BLUETTI foldable solar panels, users can plug into free, renewable solar energy anywhere—good for the wallet and the planet.Reliable Warranty and Local Support: BLUETTI provides a 2–5-year warranty and responsive local service, giving Filipino users long-term peace of mind.About BLUETTIFounded in 2009, BLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy storage solutions, offering a comprehensive lineup of portable power stations, home backup systems, and solar panels. Backed by a strong R&D foundation and a 40,000m² certified factory, BLUETTI is making cutting-edge clean energy innovations accessible to everyone. Through continuous innovation and a user-first approach, it has been trusted by over 3.5 million users across 110+ countries and regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.