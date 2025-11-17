TELESIN’s Black Friday Event Brings Exclusive Deals and Community Giveaway

CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN , a leading innovator in action camera and smartphone accessories, has officially kicked off its highly anticipated Black Friday Sale. From November 17 to December 2, customers can enjoy up to 50% off with CODE:BK50 across a wide range of creator-favorite products. It’s the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear for less and elevate your creative potential.Featured Deals IncludeMagnetic Selfie Ring Light – Enhance selfies and videos with soft, adjustable lighting for a flawless glow anywhere.Fun Shot Magnetic Grip For Phone – Ergonomic and magnetic for stable, cinematic mobile control.Magnetic Neck Mount for Phones – Go hands-free and record immersive POV shots with ease.StreetGrip Kit for Hero 9–13 – Sleek, durable, and flexible kit built for street creators. TELESIN Master Grip for iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max – A complete setup for professional mobile videography.Hero 13 Battery Charger Kit – Keep your GoPro charged and ready for every adventure.Special GiveawayAs part of this year’s celebration, TELESIN is also hosting a special Black Friday Giveaway!Join TELESIN’s Discord community , invite your friends, and stand a chance to share $2,000 worth of Amazon Gift Cards. Shop, save, and connect with creators around the world during this year’s biggest sale event.About TELESINTELESIN, a leading provider of high-quality photography accessories, specializes in action camera gear, mobile imaging tools, and creative solutions for content creators. With distribution in over 100 countries and regions, TELESIN is committed to delivering innovative, lightweight, and professional products that empower creators to capture more — with less.Media Contactcompany:TELESINContact Person: KikiEmail: sales@telesin.comWebsite: https://www.telesinstore.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/telesin_official/ Address: Shenzhen, China

