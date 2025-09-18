TELESIN Launches Master Grip, Transforming the iPhone 17 Pro into a Professional Cinema Rig

TELESIN Master Grip for iPhone17 Pro/Pro max TELESIN Master Grip for iPhone17 Pro/Pro max

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionary Graphene Cooling, Ergonomic Design, and a Modular Magnetic Ecosystem Finally Revealed to Redefine Mobile FilmmakingFollowing weeks of speculation from its mysterious graphene invitation, TELESIN today launched the TELESIN Master Grip, an all-in-one professional shooting system for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The Master Grip is engineered to solve the biggest challenges for mobile creators: overheating, poor stability, and battery drain, integrating a revolutionary graphene cooling system into an ergonomic, retro-inspired design.“Mobile creators are constantly held back by overheating and poor ergonomics,” said Leo, Head of Product at TELESIN. “The Master Grip is our solution. It combines our groundbreaking graphene cooling with a design that feels like a real camera, finally allowing creators to focus on their vision, not their gear.”Key Innovations of the TELESIN Master Grip:- Groundbreaking Graphene Cooling System: Revealing the secret of the teaser, this system features a 7600mm² graphene heat sink and a MagSafe-compatible cooling backplate to prevent overheating for smooth, uninterrupted 4K recording.- Ergonomic Professional Grip: Inspired by classic cameras, the grip provides superior stability and comfort for intuitive, one-handed operation during long shoots.- All-Day Power, Uninterrupted Creativity: A built-in 3200mAh battery with wireless charging support eliminates battery anxiety for all-day shoots.- Modular Magnetic Ecosystem: Integrates a Magnetic Fill Light with a rich selection of cinematic filters (UV/CPL/ND/Black Mist). Accessories attach instantly, letting you switch between light and filters in seconds to confidently handle any shooting scene.- AI Master Filters: An onboard AI engine delivers intelligent, studio-grade cinematic filters directly from the camera.- Premium, Eco-Friendly Materials: Crafted with non-toxic, durable organic silicone leather for a premium feel that is safe for both users and the environment.Pricing and AvailabilityThe TELESIN Master Grip is available for purchase starting today on the TELESIN official website and select global retailers in two configurations: Standard Set : Includes the Master Grip, Phone Case, Wrist Strap, and more. Price: [$109 USD]- All-in-One Set: Add the Magnetic Fill Light and a UV Filter. Price: [$159 USD] About TELESIN : TELESIN is a leading provider of high-quality photography accessories for content creators worldwide, empowering them to capture more—with less.Media Contact：Company:TELESINContact Person: KikiEmail: sales@telesin.comWebsite: https://www.telesinstore.com/ Address: Shenzhen, China

