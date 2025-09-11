TELESIN Showcases Next-Gen Action & Phone Photography Gear at IBC 2025

Telesin mysterious invitation TELESIN Popular Accessories TELESIN Hot Products

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN, a leading brand in action and mobile photography accessories, is excited to announce its participation at IBC 2025. As one of the most influential events for media, entertainment, and technology, IBC brings together global innovators, and TELESIN will showcase its latest lineup of professional action camera accessories and innovative smartphone photography solutions.TELESIN will also use the stage of IBC 2025 to share a cryptic invitation, hinting at a breakthrough iPhone 17 accessory. Further details will be revealed on September 18th.Professional Action Camera Accessories- Magnetic Neck Holder Mount for GoPro/Dji/Insta360 —— A hands-free solution for creators who want a natural POV angle.- Floating Selfie Stick Tripod —— A floating grip in water, a tripod on land, all with stable Bluetooth connectivity for effortless shooting.- Street Photography Suit for GoPro 9–13 —— Featuring a sleek, durable cage with expansion ports, magnetic storage, and a fast-swapping design.Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories- Underwater Diving Phone Case —— Dive up to 60m, perfect for cinematic underwater shots.- Magnetic Grip for Phone —— Turn your smartphone into a professional shooting device with ergonomic grip, strong magnetic force, and a 10-meter Bluetooth remote for steady, shake-free content.Empowering CreatorsAt IBC 2025, TELESIN continues its mission to empower creators with reliable, user-friendly, and forward-looking tools. From underwater exploration to everyday vlogging, TELESIN’s accessory ecosystem empowers creators of all levels to capture life’s best moments with greater freedom and creativity.Exhibition DetailsBooth: Hall 12, C54Dates: 12–15 September 2025Location: RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, NetherlandsTELESIN, a leading provider of high-quality photography accessories, specializes in action camera gear, mobile imaging tools, and creative solutions for content creators. With distribution in over 100 countries and regions, TELESIN is committed to delivering innovative, lightweight, and professional products that empower creators to capture more — with less.Media Contactcompany:TELESINContact Person: KikiEmail: sales@telesin.comWebsite: https://www.telesinstore.com/ Address: Shenzhen, China

