TELESIN Showcases Next-Gen Action & Phone Photography Gear at IBC 2025
Professional Action Camera Accessories
- Magnetic Neck Holder Mount for GoPro/Dji/Insta360 —— A hands-free solution for creators who want a natural POV angle.
- Floating Selfie Stick Tripod —— A floating grip in water, a tripod on land, all with stable Bluetooth connectivity for effortless shooting.
- Street Photography Suit for GoPro 9–13 —— Featuring a sleek, durable cage with expansion ports, magnetic storage, and a fast-swapping design.
Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories
- Underwater Diving Phone Case —— Dive up to 60m, perfect for cinematic underwater shots.
- Magnetic Grip for Phone —— Turn your smartphone into a professional shooting device with ergonomic grip, strong magnetic force, and a 10-meter Bluetooth remote for steady, shake-free content.
Empowering Creators
At IBC 2025, TELESIN continues its mission to empower creators with reliable, user-friendly, and forward-looking tools. From underwater exploration to everyday vlogging, TELESIN’s accessory ecosystem empowers creators of all levels to capture life’s best moments with greater freedom and creativity.
Exhibition Details
Booth: Hall 12, C54
Dates: 12–15 September 2025
Location: RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Netherlands
About TELESIN
TELESIN, a leading provider of high-quality photography accessories, specializes in action camera gear, mobile imaging tools, and creative solutions for content creators. With distribution in over 100 countries and regions, TELESIN is committed to delivering innovative, lightweight, and professional products that empower creators to capture more — with less.
Media Contact
company:TELESIN
Contact Person: Kiki
Email: sales@telesin.com
Website: https://www.telesinstore.com/
Address: Shenzhen, China
