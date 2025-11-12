Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on decline in unemployment rate at North West by two percentage points in the third quarter

Premier of the North West, Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, has noted and welcomed the recent figures of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey where unemployment in the province dropped by two percentage points. The third quarter report on the unemployment rate in the North West by Statistics South Africa indicates that the province managed to create forty-two thousand (42 000) jobs between July and September this year.

Early this year, the province adopted the Growth and Development Strategy to drive economic recovery plans centred on infrastructure development, service delivery, investments and job creation. Premier Mokgosi maintains that while the province is not out of the woods yet, the figures are encouraging.

“These figures are indicative of an administration hard at work to address the scourge of unemployment and poverty confronting the province. I have been crisscrossing the province speaking to various enterprises to see how best we can turn the tide on high unemployment figures in the province, and I believe that our efforts are yielding desired results,” Premier Mokgosi maintained.

Premier Mokgosi further says efforts to create jobs in the province will be given impetus by the Provincial Mining Indaba and Investment Conference planned for early next year.

“We recently met with Cabinet where we tabled our efforts to lure investments and drive our economic recovery initiatives and President Cyril Ramaphosa gave us a thumbs up on these ambitious efforts while offering some counselling on how we can circumvent these challenges.”

Premier Mokgosi says the province has also made some significant strides in deterring job losses in ferrochrome mines. “All these efforts and many others will find expression through a Jobs Summit that is aimed at devising strategies on preserving the available jobs while creating new ones in various industries as envisioned in the Provincial Growth and Development Strategy,” concluded Premier Mokgosi.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Premier

Sello Tatai

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

Provincial Head of Communication: Office of the Premier

Brian Setswambung

Cell: 076 012 4501

E-mail: BSetswambung@nwpg.gov.za

