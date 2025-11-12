Premier Phophi Ramathuba welcomes significant drop in unemployment in Limpopo

Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba is pleased that Limpopo has achieved a remarkable drop in its unemployment rate, now standing at 29.8%, a significant decrease from 35% in the second quarter of 2025.

This positive development, as reported by Statistics South Africa on 11 November 2025, positions Limpopo among the best performing provinces in South Africa.

The latest Labour Force Survey indicates that Limpopo has experienced a commendable 5.2% decline in unemployment, contributing to a national unemployment reduction of 1.2%, bringing the national figure to 31.9%. Notably, Limpopo recorded the largest decrease in unemployment among the provinces, showcasing the province’s resilience and potential.

The official unemployment rate decreased in seven provinces between Q2:2025 and Q3:2025. The largest decrease was recorded in Limpopo Province. Employment increases were mainly in the construction, services and trade industries,” said Statistics South Africa.

Premier Dr Ramathuba expressed her enthusiasm regarding these findings: “We welcome the results of the Q3 Labour Force Survey, which affirm our earlier assessments regarding Limpopo’s economic growth trajectory. Our province's contribution of 0.9% to the national GDP highlights the strides we are making as we work collectively to provide opportunities for our residents.”

Further said Premier Dr Ramathuba: “The 29,8% is not the ideal to celebrate but a step towards making sure that unemployment in our province is way below 20% as espoused in the Limpopo Development Plan. It is for this reason we are pushing for more industrialisation, specially manufacturing in our own province.”

The Premier pointed out that the recent investments pledges totalling R170 billion raised from the Limpopo investment conference signify a strong vote of confidence in Limpopo's economy. “It is our responsibility as an administration to ensure that at least 50% of these investment pledges are realised without delay. Our commitment to inclusive growth is unwavering and we will leverage these opportunities for the benefit of our people,” she said.

Premier Dr Ramathuba highlighted the ongoing infrastructure development initiatives which are poised to generate additional employment opportunities. Recent discussions with the South African National Roads Agency Limited, mining houses, the province’s commitment to building 21 new roads have unveiled major projects that will enhance the province’s road network, ultimately leading to job creation during the construction phase.

In conclusion, the Premier said the 7th Administration remains dedicated to fostering a thriving economy in Limpopo. The positive shift in unemployment statistics reinforces the determination to create jobs, fight poverty and curb the high cost of living for all residents of the province.

