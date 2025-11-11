Lights on for safer rail crossing

Release date: 11/11/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government will be improving the safety for motorists, pedestrians and train passengers at a notorious suburban rail crossing.

Construction upgrades will begin next month to make the level crossing over Grange Road at Lower Mitcham and Hawthorn safer.

The crossing, where the road crosses the Belair Passenger Line and the ARTC Freight Line south of the city, has been prioritised for safety improvements due to a high number of incidents reported in recent years.

Between 2021 and 2025 there have been 51 reports of boom gates striking vehicles and drivers queuing across the train tracks.

More than 7,000 vehicles pass over the crossing each day.

Safety improvements will include:

removal of the existing stop signs at the crossing;

installation of new traffic signals on the western side of the crossing;

detectors linked to the new traffic signals to prevent vehicles queuing over the crossing;

re-grading of the road to improve visibility over the crossing;

removal of the right turn from Verco Avenue (left in / left out only); and

installation of traffic monitoring cameras at the level crossing.

Major construction on the $3 million project will take place from December 2025 into March 2026. This is to ensure the bulk of work can be undertaken during times of lower traffic volumes and reduced public transport patronage during the festive season and summer period.

Temporary closures of the crossing to road traffic will be required for up to a week in January, and for other short periods of time during the works. Access to local properties and businesses will be maintained throughout the works wherever possible.

Adelaide Metro bus services will divert around the work site. Train services, and access to Mitcham Station, will not be interrupted.

Intermittent closures of the junctions of Abbotshall Road and Verco Avenue with Grange Road will be required during the work, as well as temporary traffic restrictions.

The Traffic SA and Adelaide Metro websites will have the latest information on road restrictions and bus detours.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The State Government is committed to investing in improving safety at level crossings.

With more than 50 reported incidents at this crossing in the last few years, it’s clear something needed to be done.

It’s imperative we make this crossing safe for everyone who uses it, so I’m pleased to see work get underway on these safety improvements.

Since 2022, the Malinauskas Labor Government has committed to making train and tram crossings safer, including the $870 million tram grade separation project and the $250 million level crossing removal at Curtis Road.

Attributable to Catherine Hutchesson, Member for Waite

The Malinauskas Labor Government is acting to fix a crossing that’s caused far too many close calls.

I saw a boom gate hit a vehicle at this crossing and we can’t afford to wait for something worse to happen.

This $3 million upgrade will make the area safer for every driver, every pedestrian and every passenger and I’m proud we’re taking action to fix it and protect our community.

Attributable to Alice Rolls, Labor candidate for Unley

I’m proud to be putting my hand up to join a Government that is getting things done.

The people of Unley who live near to and access the Grange Road level crossing will know the importance of making it safer for everyone.