Building healthy habits for life

Release date: 12/11/25

Getting hands-on experience in the kitchen is the latest step in building lifelong healthy habits for younger South Australians, as part of the Malinauskas Labor Government’s obesity prevention campaign.

Together with Jodie Oddy and Andrew Hayes from Nova 919’s Jodie & Haysey Breakfast Show, Sprout Cooking School owner and MasterChef finalist Callum Hann has hosted a cooking session for a school class as part of Preventive Health SA’s LiveLighter obesity prevention campaign.

LiveLighter encourages South Australians to recognise what goes into their food and encourages a more balanced diet including eating more fresh fruit and vegetables.

The aim of the cooking school opportunity is to get children involved in preparing nutritious snacks and lunches, and learning about how food and drink choices can affect their health, learning and energy levels throughout the day.

These actions align with the objectives laid out in the National Obesity Prevention Strategy 2022-2032 to address obesity, which is now the leading risk factor for preventable health conditions, overtaking smoking.

Obesity puts people at greater risk of many diseases and health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. South Australia has the nation’s highest rate of diabetes.

The LiveLighter campaign is part of a collaboration on obesity prevention including Preventive Health SA, Cancer Council SA and the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI).

The latest data from Preventive Health SA shows 66 per cent of adults and 37.1 per cent of children across South Australia are overweight or living with obesity.

More information and resources can be found on the LiveLighter website.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Getting kids in the kitchen cooking up delicious, nutritious food in a fun way is a great way to teach them about healthy habits.

Two-thirds of adults and one-third of children in SA are overweight or living with obesity so we need to start education early.

Our children are facing reduced life expectancy and a lifetime struggling with chronic disease.

With obesity overtaking smoking as the leading risk factor in preventable health conditions for South Australians, we want to keep raising awareness of easy ways to encourage healthy food habits.

Overweight and obesity has become our most urgent public health challenge, putting growing pressure on the health system.

Attributable to Preventive Health SA Chief Executive Marina Bowshall

Learning to enjoy how to prepare food and planning for nutritious and tasty meals is something we want to encourage.

We are grateful to partner with Sprout who will provide three school classes the chance for a hands-on cooking experience.

Even small steps towards eating well and making healthier food choices can make a big difference to your health.

Attributable to Sprout Cooking School head chef Callum Hann

It is a privilege to be able to share my passion for cooking and the importance of nutrition and where food comes from in a fun environment.

Sharing healthy food tips with young South Australians is a great way to demonstrate that it can be easy to make delicious healthy meals.

We aim to use our classes to learn in a 100 per cent hands on environment, to build confidence, but more importantly a healthy lifelong relationship with food and cooking. We believe that good health starts in the kitchen.