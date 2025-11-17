World's Most Expensive Tea Produced with Super Microbiome by Tokyo INNOVATION LABO to Enhance Longevity

JANAT Paris set a Guinness World Record at Expo 2025 Osaka with the world’s first microbiome-enhanced black tea.

SWITZERLAND, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JANAT PARIS has unveiled a historic breakthrough in the art and science of tea cultivation with the debut of the World’s Most Expensive Microbiome-Enhanced Black Tea , grown and produced deep in the heart of Sri Lanka’s rainforest using cutting-edge microbiome technology. This revolutionary creation blends ancient tea-making traditions with frontier biotechnology to redefine how nature, science, and longevity can harmonize in a single cup.At the core of this innovation lies Aquabiota, a proprietary probiotic biofertilizer created by INNOVATION LABO, Tokyo’s leading microbiome biotechnology platform. Aquabiota originates from the native microbiome of a 950-year-old sacred tree in the volcanic Gozen Plantation of Kagoshima, Japan. This microbial ecosystem, formed over nearly a millennium in extreme volcanic soil, was carefully isolated, cultured, and adapted to the terroir of Sri Lanka’s most prestigious tea estates.The biofertilizer features Lactobacillus fermentum IL-108, a unique strain known for its ability to revitalize soil microbiota, increase nutrient absorption, and fortify plant immunity against environmental stressors such as drought and heat. Once applied to the tea fields, this living consortium of beneficial bacteria regenerated the soil’s natural fertility, stimulated the plant’s own defense genes, and optimized photosynthetic efficiency. The outcome is a healthier, more resilient tea plant capable of producing leaves with elevated amino acids, antioxidants, and aromatic compounds.The resulting black tea embodies an unprecedented balance of flavor, function, and philosophy. It offers a richer aroma, deeper body, and longer finish, while its biochemical profile shows increased levels of L-theanine, catechins, and natural polyphenols, all key to supporting relaxation, focus, and cellular protection. With its record-setting sale at the Sri Lanka Tea Board’s international auction, JANAT PARIS officially entered the Guinness World Records™ for the most expensive tea ever sold, symbolizing both the rarity of this tea and the breakthrough science behind it.A NEW ERA FOR TEA: SCIENCE MEETS TRADITIONThe pioneering use of microbiome science in tea cultivation represents a landmark moment in sustainable agriculture. Through the lens of biotechnology, JANAT PARIS and INNOVATION LABO have proven that beneficial microbes can revive soil ecosystems, enhance nutritional composition, and reduce dependency on chemical fertilizers, ushering in a regenerative future for the global tea industry.KEY BENEFITS OF THE MICROBIOME-ENHANCED BLACK TEAEnhanced L-Theanine Content – Supports cognitive wellness, relaxation, and mental clarity.Increased Gut Bifidobacterium – Promotes mitochondrial efficiency and strengthens health resilience.Gut–Skin Axis Modulation – Probiotic metabolites help balance the microbiome, improving holistic well-being.Radiant Skin Beauty – Through microbiome signaling, enhances skin hydration, elasticity, and luminosity.Richer Aroma & Flavor Profile – Microbial cultivation deepens the sensory experience of the tea.Sustainably Cultivated – Produced using probiotic biofertilizers that restore soil health and biodiversity.A GLOBAL STAGE AT OSAKA EXPOThe record-breaking presentation took place during the Osaka Expo 2025, where the Sri Lanka Tea Board’s ceremonial auction attracted international buyers, scientists, and media. The event not only celebrated the exceptional artistry of Ceylon tea but also introduced the world to microbiome-enhanced agriculture, a fusion of nature and biotechnology that extends far beyond luxury beverages. By demonstrating how beneficial bacteria can improve both crop performance and human wellness, the project offered a vision of agriculture as a living ecosystem connected to longevity and sustainability.PARTNERING FOR THE FUTUREBuilding on this success, INNOVATION LABO aims to expand its Aquabiota platform across multiple fields, from agriculture to functional nutrition, cosmetics, and health science. The company’s mission is to translate microbial intelligence into real-world solutions that promote planetary health and human longevity. By partnering with research institutes, tea producers, and wellness brands worldwide, INNOVATION LABO seeks to make microbiome-based innovation a cornerstone of future sustainable industries.JANAT Paris set a Guinness World Record is trademarked with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

