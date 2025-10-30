Ninapharm introduces World’s first longevity technology inspired by alpinist microbiome at Expo 2025 Osaka

Christine Janin & Pascal Tournaire join Ninapharm at Expo 2025 Osaka to show how extreme conditions inspire breakthroughs in human health.

SWITZERLAND, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninapharm unveils the Alpinist Project, a pioneering research initiative rooted in the resilience of alpinists, the purity of Alpine crystals, and the strength of the Edelweiss flower, at Expo 2025 Osaka Christine Janin, the first French woman to summit Everest and the first woman to reach the North Pole without mechanical aid, joins Ninapharm and Femmes du Monde foundation in celebrating 10 years of women’s empowerment. Her pioneering achievements embody the very essence of Ninapharm’s vision: human resilience, adaptation, and the ability to evolve under extreme conditions.Alongside Christine Janin, Pascal Tournaire—Everest alpinist and world-renowned extreme-condition photographer—leads Ninapharm’s Alpinist Project . Together, they embody the spirit of resilience and exploration, uniting science, nature, and human endurance to transform the lessons of extreme environments into innovations for humanity’s future.THE ALPINIST PROJECTNinapharm’s research explores how the microbiome of alpinists adapts before and after expeditions, responding to stress, cold, fatigue, and physical challenge. These insights are guiding the development of new scientific approaches aimed at supporting well-being and recovery.While we draw on these insights, it's important to note that this research has not been tested on Christine Janin or Pascal Tournaire.We are all Alpinists. Whether in the mountains or in daily life, the human body carries the same potential to adapt and rise to challenges.At 3,835m, the Refuge du Goûter stands as France’s highest alpine facility and a final base for alpinists summiting Mont Blanc. Officially sponsored by Ninapharm, it symbolizes the fusion of nature and science—an icon of alpine sustainability and the relentless spirit of challenge that defines our vision for a sustainable future.CRYSTALS & EDELWEISS: NATURE’S BLUEPRINT FOR RESILIENCEFor centuries, Alpine crystals have symbolized purity, energy, and endurance. Today, Ninapharm is translating this natural wisdom into science, exploring their potential role in future wellness-related studies.The Edelweiss flower, thriving against intense UV, harsh winds, and extreme cold, reflects the same survival mechanisms. Its microbiome contains unique natural compounds that inspire Ninapharm’s research programs, reinforcing the company’s commitment to understanding human vitality under pressure.ZEUS OLIVE OIL: A SYMBOL OF REGENERATIONDr. Sawako Hibino, Specialist in Anti-Aging Medicine and Chief Director of Sawako Clinic x YS, presented insights on the traditional use and cultural value of Zeus Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO).Rather than making medical claims, her presentation highlighted how EVOO has long been associated with vitality, resilience, and the preservation of heritage olive groves. At Expo 2025 Osaka, Zeus EVOO is featured as part of Ninapharm’s Millenary Olive Tree of Youth in the Miracle Garden, celebrating nature’s symbolic connection to regeneration and longevity.NINAPHARMNINAPHARM, Gold Sponsor of the France Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, is a France-based research organization at the forefront of microbiome and mitochondrial research.Founded in 1993 in Annecy, France, near the foot of Mont Blanc, the institute is located in a region renowned for both its clear lakes and high-tech industries.The company is looking to expand the use of microbiome in nutraceutical and skin care.

