UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the Expo 2025 in Osaka, history was made when the world’s most expensive tea was sold at a record-breaking price of USD 8,450 per lot. The event marked an extraordinary moment for the tea industry and set a Guinness World Record, formally recognized on the day of the auction. Organized with the support of the Japan Tea Association and the Sri Lanka Tea Board, the auction captivated the global attention of tea enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and collectors worldwide.The auction showcased rare and exceptional teas, attracting international attention from top bidders and connoisseurs. At Expo 2025 Osaka , Machiko Gozen sold the most expensive matcha for the highest value of USD 500 per 50g. Gozen Matcha has been cultivated for generations by her Japanese samurai family grown in Kagoshima’s pristine volcanic mountains.Using microbiome farming, Gozen Matcha is cultivated as a living ecosystem where natural probiotics enrich the soil and tea trees. This method generates bioactive compounds that support vitality, making it a matcha for promoting longevity. It is famous for being the original Elixir of the Samurai for the last 400 years.Machiko Gozen, 13th-generation samurai woman, founder of Gozen Matcha, highlighting her family’s 400-year tea legacy and commitment to sustainability and empowerment.GOZEN MATCHA: A LEGACY OF SAMURAI CRAFTSMANSHIPSince 1635, the Gozen tea legacy has been preserved by one resilient Samurai women family of Japan.Machiko Gozen’s family, founder and 13th-generation samurai woman, has been perfecting the art of tea cultivation in the pristine volcanic mountains of Kagoshima.Known for its purity and exceptional flavor, Gozen Matcha has been celebrated for centuries as the “Elixir of the Samurai.” It is said that the matcha is central to the longevity and vitality of the samurai warriors who consumed it regularly.MICROBIOME FARMING AND LONGEVITY MATCHAUtilizing microbiome farming techniques, Gozen Matcha creates a matcha with longevity effects that impact guts to become more energetic.This innovative farming method nurtures the soil and tea trees through the use of natural probiotics, creating a thriving, living ecosystem. Not only enhancing the matcha’s health benefits but also supporting vitality and endurance, making it a prized tea in both health and luxury circles.The Gozen family’s commitment to preserving this rare tea-making tradition is evident in their meticulous process of cultivation, which prioritizes sustainable farming practices. The matcha’s smooth, vibrant flavor and exceptional health properties are the result of generations of experience and dedication to quality.A SYMBOL OF EMPOWERMENT AND TRADITION“Gozen Matcha embodies Japan’s legacy of resilience and refinement. This recognition is not only about price, but about honoring a tradition of excellence passed down through generations,” said Machiko Gozen, the 13th-generation samurai woman and founder of Gozen.This matcha is a tribute to the perseverance and strength of Japan’s samurai culture and the women who played a vital role in preserving it.The worlds most expensive matcha gozen sold for usd 500 per 50g at expo 2025 osakaAt the heart of Gozen’s philosophy is the belief that tea is not just a beverage but a symbol of empowerment and refinement. Each step of Gozen’s tea journey is grounded in the 7 Virtues of Bushido—rectitude, courage, benevolence, respect, honesty, honor, and loyalty—principles that shape every stage of cultivation and craft. Each cup reflects centuries of samurai heritage, blending tradition, innovation, and excellence.The importance of women is woven deeply into Gozen’s story, from the 400-year samurai family legacy of Machiko Gozen to the brand’s ongoing commitment to women’s empowerment. Through its partnership with the Femmes du Monde Foundation , Gozen is dedicated to advancing women’s education, entrepreneurship, and independence. This organization supports women in tea-growing communities and beyond, helping them realize their potential and achieve economic and social empowerment.GOZEN MATCHA: THE MOST EXPENSIVE MATCHAThe sale of Gozen Matcha at Expo 2025 Osaka is a defining moment in the world of premium teas. It transcends the realm of luxury and price, representing the resilience of Japan’s samurai culture, the dedication to sustainable farming, and the empowerment of women in tea-growing communities. For those who understand the true value of tradition, craftsmanship, and health, Gozen Matcha is a living legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.GLOBAL EXPANSION AND FUTURE PARTNERSHIPGozen continues to expand its presence internationally, seeking partnerships with hospitality groups, premium retailers, and distributors who share its vision of heritage, innovation, and empowerment.

