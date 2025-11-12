Mobile Mark Inc. Appoints New Managing Director for Mobile Mark Europe

Mobile Mark, Inc. is pleased to announce that Göran Sandström has been named its new Managing Director of Mobile Mark Europe, effective October 1, 2025.

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Mark, Inc., a US manufacturer specializing in wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded applications, is pleased to announce that Göran Sandström has been named its new Managing Director of Mobile Mark Europe, effective October 1, 2025. Göran succeeds Linda Clark, who retired in September 30,2025.Göran brings over 30 years of experience in Electronics, Telecommunications, Consultancy, and Medical industries. His career includes leadership roles such as Sales Leader for PCTEL Europe and CEO for several international companies. He has managed software competencies for major OEMs across telecom, energy, MedTech, and research sectors, with deep expertise in sales and marketing of electronic subsystems and components. Göran has held several senior positions in Sweden including Vice President of Sales, CEO and Managing Director.Robert Johnson, Chief Executive Officer for Mobile Mark Inc. said, “ Göran commands a key role in advancing our international growth strategy. He brings extensive leadership experience, technical expertise, and a proven record of driving business expansion and global partnerships. His hands-on approach and team-oriented leadership align perfectly with our company culture. I am confident he will continue to strengthen Mobile Mark Europe’s position as a leading provider of wireless communication antennas across key European markets.”I’m truly honored to take on the role of Managing Director at Mobile Mark Europe, following in the footsteps of Linda Clark, whose leadership has left a lasting impact”, said Göran Sandström. “I’m excited to build on the strong foundation she’s created and to lead our talented team into the next chapter of innovation and growth. Mobile Mark has always stood for excellence and adaptability, and I look forward to continuing that legacy while exploring new opportunities across Europe with the experience I bring in from my previous roles in the antenna business. It’s a privilege to help shape the future of this great company.”About Mobile Mark, Inc.Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark delivers excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. Additional manufacturing and sales facilities are located near Birmingham, UK, and Asia. Learn more at www.mobilemark.com John SuarezVice President of MarketingMobile Mark, Inc.1140 W. Thorndale Ave. Itasca, IL 60143.Main: 847.671-6690Direct: 847.773.6541Web: www.MobileMark.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.