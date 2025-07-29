Mobile Mark, Inc. Expands Global Innovation by Purchasing ProAnt AB Design and Development Resources

Mobile Mark, Inc., a US manufacturer, announced the asset purchase of selected ProAnt AB brand, design, and development resources.

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Mark, Inc., a US manufacturer specializing in wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded applications, today announced the asset purchase of selected ProAnt AB brand, design, and development resources. These resources were previously held by Abracon, LLC. and headquartered in Umea, Sweden.Founded in 2005, ProAnt AB is a technology-driven antenna company with a wide range of embedded and external antennas. Recognized by PR News in December 2021 as one of Sweden's Technology Fast 50 companies, where their expertise in whole wireless, M2M, and IoT applications has made ProAnt AB a well-known and respected brand.Robert Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Mark stated, “Since taking on this role in January, my focus has been on driving global growth while preserving the culture that has sustained our U.S.-based company for over forty years. ProAnt AB shares many of the same core values, and their legacy aligns well with our strategy to strengthen our product portfolio, technical capabilities, and innovative solutions. With existing operations in Hednesford, England, the addition of the Umeå, Sweden location further enhances our ability to serve a growing European customer base. This expansion complements our recent initiatives in Asia and supports our larger international growth efforts. By combining our strengths, Mobile Mark is better positioned to offer a broader range of products and global fulfillment capabilities. We’re pleased that ProAnt AB will continue to operate its design and development center in Umeå, and I warmly welcome the ProAnt AB team to the Mobile Mark family. I’m confident they will make meaningful and immediate contributions to our shared success.”Tony Roybal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Abracon affirmed: "By transferring complementary assets to Mobile Mark, this transaction allows Abracon to sharpen its focus on R&D, customer applications, and develop product innovation. We remain committed to owning and supporting the legacy ProAnt products, roadmap, and IP under the Abracon brand, fully backed by our global technical resources. We're particularly pleased to continue working with the Mobile Mark Umeå team through this agreement."About Abracon, LLC.Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Abracon is a leading global manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power components. With a global footprint and a design-focused approach, Abracon supports engineers and innovators across industries including telecommunications, automotive, industrial, and IoT.About Mobile Mark, Inc.Tested and trusted, Mobile Mark delivers excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. Recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, research, and manufacturing facilities are located near Chicago, IL. Additional manufacturing and sales facilities are located near Birmingham, UK, and Asia. Learn more at www.mobilemark.com John SuarezVice President of Marketing & CommunicationsMobile Mark, Inc.1140 W. Thorndale Ave. Itasca, IL 60143.Main: 847.671-6690Direct: 847.773.6541Web: www.MobileMark.com

