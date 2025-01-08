Mobile Mark Appoints New Chief Executive Officer

Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless antenna solutions, is pleased to announce that Robert Johnson has been named its new president and CEO.

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Mark, Inc., a manufacturer of wireless antenna solutions for infrastructure, vehicle devices, fixed sites, and embedded antennas, is pleased to announce that Robert Johnson has been named its new president and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025. Robert succeeds Michael Berry, who retired at the end of 2024 after thirty-one years with Mobile Mark, serving the last fifteen years as president and CEO.With a career span of over 35 years in the wireless telecommunications and automotive electronics industries, Robert is adept in Smart City, IoT, NTN 5G and other wireless technologies, and savvy at international marketing. He also brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of success in strategic growth, innovation, and transformational leadership. Most recently, Robert served as General Manager of Anritsu where he drove a new corporate vision and championed the implementation of an enterprise Customer Relationship Management platform (CRM).“I am thrilled to have Robert on board,” said co-owner David Sylvan. “Robert possesses the skills and vision required to accelerate Mobile Marks's global reach and sales growth while expanding the organization's expertise and depth.”"I am honored to take on the CEO role at Mobile Mark," said Robert. "Although I am just starting here, I have been impressed with the culture and dedication of many competent, committed people who truly care: care for one another and the success of Mobile Mark, Inc. With its rich history of innovation and customer focus, Mobile Mark is positioned for growth. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to deliver exceptional value to our customers, stakeholders, and communities."About Mobile Mark, Inc.Tested and trusted for over 40 years, Mobile Mark strives for excellence in engineering by designing and manufacturing site, mobile, and device antennas from 30 MHz – 7.2 GHz. The company is recognized for introducing innovative designs in sixteen wireless industries with applications that include GPS Tracking and Fleet Management, Cellular 4G LTE and 5G Ready, Wi-Fi, RFID, Public Safety FirstNet, M2M and IoT, Smart City Networks, and Autonomous and Connected Cars. Engineering and custom design services are available. Mobile Mark's global headquarters, research, and principal manufacturing facility is located near Chicago, IL. An additional manufacturing and sales facility, Mobile Mark Europe, is located near Birmingham, UK. Learn more at www.mobilemark.com John SuarezVice President of Marketing and CommunicationsMobile Mark, Inc.1140 W. Thorndale Ave. Itasca, IL 60143.Main: 847.671-6690Direct: 847.773.6541Web: www.mobilemark.com

