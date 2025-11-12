【Weave creativity and art】Macao Grand Prix Museum X MGM – “ART OF RACING” Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition

MACAU, November 12 - The Macao Grand Prix Museum (the “Museum”) under Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and MGM join hands to organize the “ART OF RACING” Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition (the “Exhibition”), in parallel with the 72nd Macau Grand Prix to be unveiled tomorrow (13 November). The exhibition was inaugurated today (12 November), with the invited presence of two drivers who will compete along the Guia Circuit this year. The Museum radiates the blend of sparks in tourism and other sectors, inviting residents and visitors to feel the pulse of this prestigious international sports event.

Display of 72 stellar helmet model designs in homage to 72nd Macau Grand Prix

The Museum and MGM co-launched the programme “Art of Racing: Helmet Model Design Submission Campaign” this October. Through the support of the entities concerned, both student and disabled talent in Macao were called to unleash their creativity and pay homage to the 72nd Macau Grand Prix.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum X MGM – “ART OF RACING” Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition (the “Exhibition”) showcases 72 outstanding artworks of helmet model designs, as well as the racing uniforms and helmets designed by disabled artists for the MGM-sponsored racing team over the years. The exhibition weaves a symphony of art and creativity into the story of the Macau Grand Prix, carrying on the culture of this prestigious race in different styles. Museumgoers can experience the charm and history of motorsport.

Racers attend the opening ceremony

The Macao Grand Prix Museum X MGM – “ART OF RACING” Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition was inaugurated today (12 November). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM China Holdings Limited, Hubert Wang, President of Macao Federation of Trade Unions, Ho Sut Heng, President of the Women’s General Association of Macau, Lau Kam Ling, Vice President of the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau, Iu Ka Chung, and President of General Assembly of the Fuhong Society of Macau, Maria de Fátima Salvador dos Santos Ferreira, attended the opening ceremony together with two drivers who will join the Macau Grand Prix this year.

Erno Kostamo and David Johnson, who will compete at the 57th Edition of Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, were invited to attend the opening ceremony.

At the opening ceremony, the guests had group photos with the creators of the outstanding entries chosen through the programme “Art of Racing: Helmet Model Design Submission Campaign”, followed by a visit to the exhibition and exchange with teachers and students who participated in the programme, for a closer encounter between motorsport culture and art.

Exhibition of helmet models until 5 January 2026

MGTO actively promotes the Macau Grand Prix held in November annually. Following the co-launch of the interactive installation “VR F3 Pit Stop Challenge” last November, the Office partners with MGM once again to organize the “ART OF RACING” Helmet Model Artworks and Riders’ Collection Exhibition, which is held from today until 5 January 2026 at the zone for Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix on the second floor of the Museum. Museumgoers can experience the thrilling moments of motorsport in different ways.

The exhibition is supported by different entities as follows: Education and Youth Development Bureau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, General Union of Neighbourhood Associations, Women’s General Association of Macau and Fuhong Society of Macau.

Interactive experience and photo installation

Besides the 72 beautiful helmet model designs, the exhibition also features a photo installation made of helmet model artworks. Museum visitors can take pictures at designated zones for post on social media with the hashtags #MacauGrandPrix #MGPM #MGM to play the capsule machine once after presenting the post at the Museum’s information counter. The capsules contain different prizes.

The Macao Grand Prix Museum is open from 10:00 – 18:00 daily except Tuesdays. For ticketing and more information, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.

MGTO is dedicated to promotion and preservation of the motorsport culture of the Macau Grand Prix. In 2021, the Macao Grand Prix Museum was reopened in a brand-new outlook upon completion as an expansion project, followed by an addition of more multimedia interactive features, racing scenario display, motorsport-related exhibits as well as barrier-free facilities, among other highlights. Residents and visitors are offered an educational fun experience at the Museum, which manifests the city’s diverse offerings of “tourism +” and enriches the destination appeal.