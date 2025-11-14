Concert by Brazilian singer Vanessa da Mata with the Macao Chinese Orchestra on Saturday An encounter between South American passion and Oriental charm

MACAU, November 14 - Vanessa da Mata Concert with the Macao Chinese Orchestra will be staged at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium on 15 November (Saturday) at 8pm, as part of the 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries”. Music director and principal conductor, Zhang Lie, will lead the Macao Chinese Orchestra to perform in the concert together with the singer, inviting audiences to embark on a tuneful journey that transcends borders and cultures.

At the concert, Vanessa da Mata will perform her songs meticulously rearranged for the Chinese musical instruments. The Brazilian singer will perform songs from various musical genres, including MPB (Brazilian popular music), R&B, pop, frevo, samba and reggae, creating a symbiosis between Brazilian and Chinese musical culture.

Vanessa da Mata revealed that she has high hopes for this pioneering performance, which will see her sing on stage with a Chinese orchestra for the first time. Fusing Brazilian music with traditional Chinese instruments will be exciting for both me and the concert audience. Conductor Zhang Lie emphasised that this collaboration transcends a mere musical performance, as he and Vanessa aim to provide the audience with a new artistic experience by fusing Chinese and Brazilian sounds.

Tickets are going fast, grab yours now or regret it later. Purchases are available through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing (24-hour ticketing hotline: (853) 28400555 / Website: ticketing.enjoymacao.mo). Prices range from MOP 400, MOP 300 to MOP 200. Enjoy a 50% discount on ticket purchases for holders of Macao ID, Macao Teacher Card, valid full-time Student Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card. Enjoy a 20% discount for CCM Friends, OM Friends or Friends of the Macao Chinese Orchestra. Enjoy a 20% discount at the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets by presenting (physical or electronic) tickets for the film festival, or receipts from the picture book fair featured in the Festival.

The 7th “Encounter in Macao – Arts and Cultural Festival between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries” is under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and supported by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, TDM-Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., and Air Macau Company Limited. For more information, please visit the event’s official webpage at www.icm.gov.mo/FCP or Events of Macao Website “Enjoy Macao”, or follow IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and “IC Art” page on Facebook.