Atlas Renewable Energy inaugurates Shangri-La, one of the largest solar projects in Colombia

Atlas Renewable Energy Shangri-La, the solar park that marks a new milestone in Colombia’s energy transformation.

Shangri-La will generate 403.7 GWh of clean energy per year, enough to power more than 214,000 homes and strengthen Atlas’ 1 GW commitment in Colombia

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy, a leading international provider of renewable energy solutions, officially inaugurated the Shangri-La solar project, located in Ibagué, Tolima. It marks the start of operations of its first project in the country.Shangri-La has an installed capacity of 201 MWp, representing a decisive step in the expansion of large-scale solar energy and in the consolidation of a more sustainable and resilient energy system for Colombia.Located in the department of Tolima, the project will generate approximately 403.7 GWh of energy per year, equivalent to the energy consumption of over 214,000 Colombian families. It is also expected to offset nearly 161,000 tons of CO₂ emissions annually, which is comparable to taking around 34,000 vehicles off the road for a year. This directly contributes to fulfilling national decarbonization commitments and strengthening Colombia’s energy transition.“Shangri-La’s launch marks a firm step in Colombia's energy transition. This project not only delivers clean and reliable energy to the national grid, but has also been a driving force for employment, training, and development for the communities in Tolima,” shared Rubén Borja, Country Manager at Atlas Renewable Energy in Colombia. “We are proud to have built, in record time, infrastructure that fuels regional progress and reinforces Atlas’s commitment to the country’s energy security.”During its construction, over 65% of the jobs were created in Tolima, prioritizing local labor. Furthermore, the participation of women in the project’s construction reached 22%, strengthening their role in the sector and fostering their development in technical and operational work, which exceeded the targets set during the project’s development.As part of its sustainability strategy, Atlas Renewable Energy promoted its flagship “We are part of the same energy” program, through which it fostered gender inclusion and the development of technical skills in local communities. Parallel to this effort, the company has strengthened the social infrastructure in areas of influence, creating spaces for learning, socialization, and community gathering. Every Atlas project seeks to leave lasting legacies, creating real opportunities and well-being for people and their environment.The Shangri-La Solar Plant is part of a partnership with ISAGEN aimed at developing, building, and operating 1,000 MW of solar projects over the coming years, thereby contributing to Colombia’s energy transition and decarbonization.“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for all the efforts put into this project: the financing, its structuring, and especially the hard work of the management and operational teams, as well as the collaboration of the banks and local authorities,” shared Colombia’s minister of Mines and Energy, Edwin Palma, during the project’s inaugural ceremony. “I congratulate everyone who made this great clean energy project possible.”About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is an international renewable energy generation company that has developed over 8.4 GW of renewable energy assets. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations in their transition to clean energy, guaranteeing reliable solutions that are innovative and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates.More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

