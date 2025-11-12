ICE Lodges Arrest Detainer After Criminal Illegal Alien Released by Obama Administration Kills 71-Year-Old in Drinking and Driving Hit-and Run in Orange County, CA

Unfortunately, Governor Newsom’s sanctuary state does not cooperate with ICE

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer, or a request for authorities to hold an illegal alien in custody and turn them over to ICE, for Humberto Munoz-Gatica—a criminal illegal alien—who was driving under the influence and tragically killed Barry William Tutt—a 71-year-old man—in Orange County, California in a hit-and-run wreck on November 7, 2025.

This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the Santa Ana Sheriff’s Office.

“On November 8, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Humberto Munoz-Gatica, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, after he was arrested by Santa Ana Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence and hit-and-run. This illegal alien killed Barry William Tutt, a 71-year-old man,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Unfortunately, Gavin Newsom's California is a sanctuary state and does not cooperate with ICE. This is yet another example of sanctuary and open border policies putting American lives at risk.”

Humberto Munoz-Gatica

This illegal alien's rap sheet also includes a conviction for grand theft. Munoz-Gatica entered the U.S. on a tourist visa that expired on August 1, 2008. ICE arrested him for overstaying his visa on January 18, 2011. The Obama administration then RELEASED him into the country.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

###