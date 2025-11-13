Operation Midway Blitz Brings Historic Drop in Crime to J.B. Pritzker and Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

It’s common sense—when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country—crimes rates plummet

WASHINGTON — In a historic win in the fight against violent criminal illegal alien crime, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Operation Midway Blitz has achieved what Chicago’s sanctuary politicians have failed to do for decades: decrease crime, remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, and put Americans first.

In September, the Department of Homeland Security started Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois. The operation targets criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois seeking protection under the sanctuary policies of Governor Pritzker.

Since the start of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago:

Homicides are down 16%

Shootings are down 35% (the lowest in four years)

Robberies are down 41%

Carjackings are down 48%

Transit crime is down 20%

“For decades, sanctuary policies exasperated the crime crisis in Chicago. Now thanks to our brave DHS law enforcement, Chicago is experiencing a historic drop in violent crime,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Since initiating Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, homicides decreased 16%, shootings decreased 35%, robberies decreased 41%, vehicular carjackings decreased 48%, and transit crime decreased 20%. It’s common sense—when you remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country—crime rates plummet."

Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested during Operation Midway Blitz include:

Luis Chavez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the Latin Kings who was previously deported, convicted of burglary, obstruction of justice, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, two DUIs, illegal reentry and previously arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Barrera-Vega, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and member of the U-Boys violent street gang, convicted for predatory criminal sex assault and burglary.

Samphan Pakhotama, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand and member of the Maniac Latin Disciples, convicted of domestic violence, robbery, shoplifting (three counts), larceny (five counts), burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting an officer and obstructing justice and previously arrested for identity theft, shoplifting (twice), larceny, resisting an officer and flight to avoid.

Victor Orozco, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of first degree murder.

David Montoya-Guillen, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of a firearm and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Isaias Quintanilla-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of two counts of robbery.

Yasmin Buari, a criminal illegal alien from Ghana who has overstayed her visa for 13 years, convicted of aggravated battery on a peace officer, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery causing bodily harm.

Ricardo Waldron, a criminal illegal alien from Trinidad and Tobago, convicted of selling a weapon.

Efrain Garcia-Gomez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of explosives possession and illegal entry.

Gabriel Castro-Pascual, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and negligent manslaughter homicide vehicle.

