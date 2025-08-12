Inspect Point Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Second Consecutive Year

Inspect Point earns a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd year, honoring rapid growth and impact for fire and life safety businesses.

Our 2025 Inc. 5000 listing underscores the collective effort of our customers and the Inspect Point team. Thank you to our partners and customers; it’s your work that makes growth like this possible.” — Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point

TROY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspect Point , a leading cloud‑based platform for fire and life safety professionals, is proud to announce that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for 2025, marking its second consecutive inclusion on Inc.’s annual ranking of America’s fastest‑growing private companies.This achievement reflects our continued dedication to accelerating efficiencies and driving growth for fire protection businesses globally. Over the past year, we’ve further expanded our capabilities, powering more inspections, proposals, and integrations than ever before.“Our 2025 Inc. 5000 listing underscores the collective effort of our customers and the Inspect Point team,” said Padraic Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. “Thank you to our partners and customers; it’s your work that makes growth like this possible.”Inspect Point has partnered with over 900 fire protection firms and 15,000 professionals, enabling millions of inspections, faster proposals, and enhanced compliance workflows, all through a unified platform.About Inspect Point:Inspect Point helps fire and life safety businesses manage inspections, service, quoting, and invoicing—all within a single cloud‑based system. Our expanding suite of integrations and features supports continuous innovation and efficiency for fire protection professionals.

