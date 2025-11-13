AllScale Pay Launches on BNB Chain to Power Global Stablecoin Payments

AllScale Pay goes live on BNB Chain, enabling fast, low-cost stablecoin payments and financial access for global small businesses.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for micro and small businesses, today announced that its core product, AllScale Pay, is now live on BNB Chain. The integration marks a major milestone in the company’s mission to make financial infrastructure more accessible, compliant, and self-custodial for the millions of small businesses, freelancers, and individuals underserved by traditional banking systems.Why BNB ChainAllScale’s integration with BNB Chain is built on a foundation of shared mission, technical compatibility, and liquidity strength.- Market & Mission Alignment: Both platforms share a focus on emerging regions such as Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, where millions of entrepreneurs remain excluded from legacy financial systems. BNB Chain’s strong user base in these markets allows AllScale to meet its customers where they already are.- Technical & Use Case Alignment: BNB Chain’s low gas fees and high transaction throughput make it ideal for the high-frequency, small-value transactions that define small business operations such as payroll, invoicing, and daily settlements.- Deep Stablecoin Liquidity: As a stablecoin-focused neobank, AllScale requires robust liquidity. BNB Chain supports a wide variety of stablecoins and offers one of the most liquid ecosystems in the world, ensuring fast and reliable payment flows.What the Integration DeliversWith this launch, AllScale Pay becomes an on-chain neobank for SMBs and freelancers operating on BNB Chain. Its flagship feature, Swidge (Swap + Bridge), enables seamless invoicing and payments: merchants can issue invoices and receive payment in their preferred stablecoin on BNB Chain, while customers can pay using any crypto from any chain.By leveraging BNB Chain’s widespread adoption and wallet compatibility, AllScale users can now receive payments instantly and affordably from virtually any Web3 user. The integration also establishes BNB Chain as a new home for on-chain business activity, expanding the network’s real-world utility.Looking AheadAllScale plans to deepen its integration with BNB Chain’s DeFi and fiat ecosystems by developing advanced yield options for stablecoin holders, expanding cross-chain capabilities, and offering full-scale B2B solutions.The future of finance is global, open, and self-custodial. Launching on BNB Chain brings us closer to that future by putting stablecoin-powered AllScale business tools directly into the hands of those who need them most.

