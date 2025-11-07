Godisight and HashMatrix Partner to Accelerate Chinese Brands in North America

Strategic collaboration combines China market expertise with North American localization capabilities to deliver end-to-end brand growth solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In October 2025, Godisight and HashMatrix officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement to build an efficient, localized marketing infrastructure connecting Chinese brands to North American consumers.As Chinese brands enter overseas markets' "intensive cultivation" phase, North America's unique cultural context demands elevated localization capabilities. This partnership integrates complementary expertise to provide end-to-end services spanning strategic planning to execution.Godisight, founded in 2011, specializes in brand strategy consulting and overseas operations, serving clients including BST Modal, Haier, Yili, Vinda, Nanfu Battery, HUAWEI, ZTE, and Sungrow.HashMatrix is rooted in North America with a team from Silicon Valley's top tech companies, serving CIDER, Tuya Smart, ANKER, rabbit, meitu, MINIMAX, Monica, and OpenArt.The collaboration addresses three core challenges: lack of local consumer insights, resource scarcity for media partnerships, and disconnect between domestic teams and overseas market dynamics."Godisight's strategic planning capabilities combined with HashMatrix's high-quality execution in North America will produce a synergy effect," stated HashMatrix Co-founder and CEO Jennie Wu (吴乙嘉). "We look forward to working side by side with the Godisight team to achieve success for more Chinese brands going global."Godisight Co-founder and CEO Tristan Wu (吴存真) added: "We look forward to providing more forward-thinking and executable global services through close collaboration with HashMatrix, helping Chinese brands achieve long-term value on the international stage."Godisight Founder and Chairman Paz Li (李钰晟) expressed: "We are delighted to establish this strategic partnership with HashMatrix. The combination of HashMatrix's North American localization expertise with Godisight's global perspective will create more valuable solutions for clients."For more information, visit www.godisight.com

