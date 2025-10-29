AllScale Partners with Puffverse to Bring Stablecoin Payments to a Web3 Carnival Metaverse

AllScale partners with Puffverse’s 3D metaverse, linking virtual activity with real-world commerce.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- " AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for global micro-businesses, today announced a strategic partnership with Puffverse , a Disney-like 3D open-world metaverse powered by Web3. The collaboration will integrate AllScale's stablecoin-based payment and business tools directly into Puffverse’s immersive, game-driven virtual economy.This partnership underscores both teams’ shared vision of building a robust bridge between real-world commerce and metaverse engagement. It will showcase how compliant, user-friendly stablecoin infrastructure can power the next generation of interactive digital economies, enabling seamless participation for players, creators, and brands.The partnership will empower Puffverse's global user base of creators and micro-businesses with AllScale's full suite of stablecoin tools, including invoicing, social commerce, and payroll. This integration provides a direct link between in-game activities and real-world economic value, representing a significant step toward merging virtual and real-world economies.Puffverse, built by a team with roots at Xiaomi and in partnership with Unity Technologies, provides a ""carnival-style"" digital universe that empowers users to interact in a dynamic virtual economy. The integration of AllScale will provide this economy with a crucial layer of real-world utility.For Puffverse, the integration provides its community of players and creators with simple, secure tools to manage real-world payments. This effectively connects their in-game efforts to the global economy, establishing a key piece of infrastructure for a truly open and accessible metaverse.To celebrate the new partnership, AllScale and Puffverse will co-host a three-day community event on X (formerly Twitter) and Discord. Participants will have the chance to learn more about the integration and be eligible for a giveaway.About AllScaleAllScale is the stablecoin operating system for freelancers, creators, and small businesses, offering tools for invoicing, social commerce, and global payroll. Its products make stablecoin transactions fast, intuitive, and compliant across borders.Learn more: www.allscale.io About PuffversePuffverse is a 3D open-world metaverse and entertainment ecosystem blending virtual and real-world experiences. Built on advanced Web 3.0 and hardware infrastructure, it provides a ""carnival-style"" digital universe that empowers players, creators, and brands to interact in a dynamic virtual economy."

