Leading the AI-First Future: InCycle Wins Microsoft’s Top Developer Productivity Honor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCycle Software has been named the 2025 Microsoft Accelerate Developer Productivity Partner of the Year, a prestigious global honor recognizing the company’s trailblazing work in modernizing software engineering through AI innovation and GitHub. Selected from thousands of Microsoft partners worldwide, InCycle earned the award for its enterprise-wide impact — reimagining how organizations build, deliver and scale engineering with intelligent DevOps, agentic AI, and AI-first modernization to unlock enterprise innovation.At the heart of this achievement is Elevate — InCycle’s AI platform built to simplify and accelerate enterprise modernization. More than a tool, Elevate is a transformation engine that turns complexity into clarity, guiding organizations through a seamless, end-to-end journey. It enables businesses to modernize rapidly and at scale, unlocking new opportunities and positioning them to lead in an AI-driven world.As organizations embrace AI-first strategies, developers are driving the next wave of innovation—and InCycle is leading the charge. By integrating intelligent tools across the entire software development lifecycle, InCycle transforms complexity into clarity. Combining GitHub’s AI driven developer platform with Elevate’s AI-powered app modernization, platform engineering , and migration capabilities , InCycle helps enterprises break free from legacy applications and accelerate into an AI-driven future with unmatched velocity—unlocking limitless possibilities."This award reflects our deep commitment to helping customers embrace AI and modernize at scale," said Martin Rajotte, CEO of InCycle Software. "GitHub is the future of software development and Elevate is the catalyst that accelerates that journey—empowering enterprises to transform legacy systems into modern, AI-driven applications with speed and confidence."The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. InCycle Software was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in accelerating developer productivity.“We’re proud to be recognized by Microsoft for our leadership in developer productivity,” added Rajotte. “As AI reshapes the development landscape, InCycle is committed to helping organizations harness AI to accelerate engineering and become an AI-first and Frontier Firm.”Recognized as one of Microsoft’s major honors, the Accelerate Developer Productivity Partner of the Year Award celebrates a partner that is redefining how modern applications are built and delivered. This award highlights those who unify people, processes, and platforms across the Microsoft and GitHub ecosystem to drive meaningful business outcomes. Honorees demonstrate leadership in boosting developer productivity through GitHub Copilot adoption, deep GitHub platform integration, and enterprise-scale DevOps frameworks that power digital transformation.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”This recognition reinforces InCycle’s position at the forefront of AI-driven engineering transformations. By combining deep Azure and GitHub expertise, enterprise-scale migration capabilities, and AI-powered innovation, InCycle is helping organizations reimagine how software is built and delivered.The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, taking place in San Francisco from November 18–21.About InCycle Software: InCycle is a leading consulting and technology firm specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), application modernization, platform engineering, and GitHub migrations. As a trusted partner of Microsoft and GitHub, InCycle helps organizations embrace AI-first strategies by placing AI at the core of their business transformation. Through innovative solutions and deep technical expertise, InCycle drives smarter, faster, and more scalable innovation, empowering enterprises to harness the full potential of AI across their operations, products, and customer experiences.

