InCycle Recognized Across Americas: Microsoft Names InCycle Partner of the Year Winner for Innovation Accelerator
For businesses seeking to modernize IT and infuse AI into apps and operations, InCycle's Accelerator propels projects to production with unmatched speed.
By integrating our advanced technology and modern practices into our packaged offerings, we ensure our customers realize unparalleled value at remarkable speed”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCycle Software (InCycle) today announced it has been named winner of the Infra & App Innovation 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.
— Martin Rajotte, InCycle President
“At InCycle, our mission is to maximize value delivered to our customers. We achieve this through relentless innovation, enabling our clients to swiftly reap the benefits of our professional services. By integrating our advanced technology and modern practices into our packaged offerings, we ensure our customers realize unparalleled value at remarkable speed" said Martin Rajotte, President at InCycle. "This award and industry recognition truly reflects the dedication of our team and the amazing success of our customers" he continued.
The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, InCycle Software was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Infra & App Innovation. Specifically, InCycle's Innovation Accelerator, entirely based on Microsoft technologies, accelerates the modernization of applications and empowers customers to rapidly discover and implement AI strategies that align with business and IT goals. This accelerator is purpose-built to enable platform engineering, allowing for the swift expansion of solutions across the enterprise.
"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year.
About InCycle: Recognized as a top Microsoft Azure partner, InCycle enables customers to maximize competitive advantage though innovation and by modernizing apps, data estates, infrastructure & practices. InCycle provides thought leadership and “Accelerators” (technology + hands-on professional service) to help customers quickly adopt Azure, modernize applications and infuse AI. Our customers tell us we are the partner of choice for complex or mission critical engagements. Servicing customers throughout the US & Canada, we have successfully completed 1000s of projects across industries and verticals. This announcement marks the eighth Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for InCycle. Learn more www.incyclesoftware.com
