InCycle Wins Two Microsoft Awards - Extends Winning Streak to Five Years
InCycle has been announced as 2021 MSUS Partner Award Winner in two categories: Azure Analytics and Media & Communications.
5 years in a row speaks to our consistency and commitment to customer value. Our goal is to drive impact in every project.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCycle Software (InCycle) has been recognized for two Microsoft US (MSUS) Partner Awards. Microsoft made the announcement earlier this week as winners will be celebrated at InSpire, Microsoft’s annual partner event. This marks the 5th year in a row that InCycle has won a prestigious award and has been honored at the event.
Building on the winning streak, and for the first time since inception, InCycle was recognized for two distinguished Microsoft awards in the same year. InCycle proudly boasts back-to-back Azure Data Analytics awards and for the first time, was recognized in an industry category, Media & Communications.
To recognize outstanding work by US partners, Microsoft created the MSUS Partner Awards to focus on US-specific partner impact. By winning these awards, InCycle has demonstrated leadership in customer impact, solution innovation, deployment and exceptional use of Microsoft Azure technologies. Both awards show InCycle’s dedication to customer success and cements itself among top US Azure Partners.
“Five years in a row speaks to our consistency and commitment to customer value. Our goal is to drive impact in every project," said Martin Rajotte, President InCycle. "We look at every engagement as a potential gamechanger,” he continued.
From a business perspective, this recognition reflects InCycle’s increased focus on data & AI. For years, the company has been successfully modernizing applications, but today, most engagements include data and analytics. As a result, the company is now a leader in helping customers design and implement enterprise data strategies. Moreover, the company has enhanced its industry and vertical data offerings. In turn, data & AI is the greatest source of accelerated growth. Today’s announcement showcases InCycle’s strategic intent and business plan execution.
About InCycle: Since 2002 InCycle has completed 1000’s of customer engagements with focus on delivering business value by providing challenging thought leadership and hands-on professional services to help businesses successfully adopt industry best practices using Microsoft technologies. The company’s mission is to help customers build better software and to strategically adopt the cloud to improve performance and competitiveness. InCycle holds 6 Microsoft Gold Partner competencies (Application Development, Application Integration, Cloud Platform, Data Analytics, Data Platform, and DevOps) as well as two Advanced Specializations (Modernization of Web Applications and Kubernetes on Azure). In addition to the above announcement, notable industry recognition includes three Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards (2017-2019) and a MSUS Partner Award – Data Analytics (2020). Learn more www.incyclesoftware.com
