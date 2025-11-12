TuxCare to Showcase Extended Lifecycle Support and KernelCare Solutions at SC25

TuxCare

TuxCare’s award-winning ELS keeps critical software secure long after official support ends

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , the enterprise-grade cybersecurity innovator for open source, today announced it’s set to exhibit at the 2025 SC Conference (SC25) taking place November 16–18 at the America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event stands as one of the largest venues for illustrating TuxCare’s unmatched end-of-life support and zero-downtime patching services.Located at booth #415, TuxCare will showcase its Extended Lifecycle Support (ELS) for Open Source Software (OSS) and KernelCare solutions. TuxCare’s ELS for OSS provides long-term security across a company’s entire stack, supporting a wide and growing range of open-source projects, libraries and runtimes critical to HPC workloads. Through advanced automation in CVE discovery, rapid patch delivery, and deep vulnerability remediation, it consistently secures the software supply chain with precision and scale.Seamlessly integrating into existing HPC workflows, TuxCare’s Endless Lifecycle Support (ELS) helps teams maintain secure, stable, and compliant compute environments without disruptive upgrades. ELS provides long-term security updates for critical HPC software components, including CentOS, RHEL, Python, Apache Hadoop, PostgreSQL, Flask, Angular, Spring and more, extending system lifecycles while preserving performance and compliance across research and production workloads.For more information on ELS for OSS, visit https://tuxcare.com/endless-lifecycle-support Also highlighted at SC25, TuxCare’s KernelCare Enterprise provides automated, rebootless live patching for the Linux kernel, eliminating the need for system reboots while maintaining uptime and reducing operational risk. With seamless integration and support for a wide range of Linux distributions, KernelCare automates patch downloads, verification and installation to ensure that CVEs are quickly remediated – an essential capability for maintaining performance and stability across demanding high performance computing (HPC) environments.For more information on KernelCare Enterprise, visit https://tuxcare.com/enterprise-live-patching-services/kernelcare-enterprise “We’re excited to once again harness this year’s SC Conference as an opportunity to further expand TuxCare’s presence in this ever-growing sector,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “Through KernelCare and ELS for OSS, our proven, time-tested patching as well as our compliance expertise allows our customers to bolster their business rather than spending valuable time addressing tedious maintenance and EOL issues.”For more information about SC25, visit https://sc25.supercomputing.org About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

