Trophy Resources’ wholly-owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, to be featured on Nationally Televised Program

Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCID:TRSI) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, has signed an agreement to be featured on “The American Dream” to be aired nationally on Bloomberg Television. The segment will be filmed in February and will air sometime during the second quarter of 2026.The American Dream features a prominent business in a community and tells the story of the success of the business from the inception to the current day. Davis Kitchens recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary and is well known in Tucson as the market leader in cabinets and countertops for Kitchen and Bath in the area.Jon Bianco, CEO of Davis Kitchens stated, “we are very excited for this prominent feature to validate our company and our brand nationally. Although we are a local company, this recognition is very well deserved for our hard-working people, many of whom have been with us for decades.”Mr. Bianco continued, “In addition, we will be able to use the footage from the professional production in our own local advertising, showing some of our best before and after illustrations and our people in action in the field. It is truly a great honor”.We will have additional updates as the air time approaches, so that everyone will have the chance to watch the program live.About Trophy Resources, Inc.Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets. The website for TRSI’s wholly owned subsidiary, Davis Kitchens, is: https://daviskitchens.com/ NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; failure to air the television program with Davis Kitchens, the failure to consummate any acquisitions; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

Legal Disclaimer:

