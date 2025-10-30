Trophy Resources, Inc., To Finalize Acquisition of Davis Kitchens

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Resources, Inc., (OTCID:TRSI) is pleased to announce that it is closing on the previously announced definitive agreement to acquire Davis Kitchens in Tucson, Arizona. Davis Kitchens sells cabinets and countertops for kitchen and bath in the greater Tucson area. Davis Kitchens recently celebrated their 50 Year Anniversary and are an extremely well known and respected local company.The Davis Kitchens website is: https://daviskitchens.com/ Jon Bianco, CEO of Davis Kitchens stated, “we believe that Davis Kitchens is very well positioned to take advantage of the overall growth in Tucson and the Southwestern United States. As previously stated, we can now ramp up our efforts on the sales and marketing side of the business to capture the opportunities in front of us.” Davis Kitchens works with lots of different builders with new construction; including residential, single family and multi-family, as well as with existing homeowners on kitchen and bath remodels. The Company provides a full service for its customers, working with them from the design phase all the way through installation. Mr. Bianco continued, "everyone has worked very hard to make this transaction happen and we are now ready to ramp up the aggressive expansion plans that we have been working on over the last couple of years.”About Trophy Resources, Inc.Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the failure to close the transactions contemplated by the definitive agreement; the failure to consummate any acquisitions; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

