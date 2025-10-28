Trophy Resources, Inc., Acquires Davis Kitchens

Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSI)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trophy Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:TRSI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a transaction to acquire Davis Kitchens in Tucson, Arizona. Davis Kitchens sells cabinets and countertops for kitchen and bath in the greater Tucson area. They just celebrated their 50 Year Anniversary and are an extremely well known and respected local company. The Davis Kitchens website is : https://daviskitchens.com/ Davis Kitchens works with a variety of builders with new construction, including residential, single family and multi-family. The company provides a full service for its customers, working with them from the design phase all the way through installation."We are extremely excited to be working with a company of the caliber and quality of Davis Kitchens", said Jim Canouse, CEO of TRSI. "They are a highly respected member of the Tucson business community and fit our philosophy of working with the highest quality companies." "We are very excited to be a public company and avail ourselves of additional financing options to grow our business", said John Bianco, CEO of Davis Kitchens. "Davis Kitchens has a tremendous opportunity to take advantage of very strong local conditions in Arizona, both in retail and new builders. Tucson has been one of the most underbuilt markets in the entire US, and it is very well positioned to grow substantially."Davis Kitchens has historically averaged about $6 million in sales for the last several years. With additional capital toward marketing and growing the brand identity, the opportunity is there to substantially increase sales at a rapid rate. The retail remodel market is very ripe, with a lot of homes that are older and owners who desire to remodel and modernize. "We are also tapping into relationships with other businesses in Tucson to co-market," said Mr. Bianco. We will have more announcements on these strategies going forward.About Trophy Resources, Inc.Trophy Resources, Inc., is a publicly traded holding company that is traded over the counter with the stock symbol TRSI. Trophy Resources, Inc., is focused on acquisition opportunities with recurring revenue streams to maximize shareholder value. TRSI is focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTCautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements.This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the Company’s mission statement and growth strategy, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

